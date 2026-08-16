A good desk setup can make or break your productivity. Get it right, and you can curate a wholesome space to fuel your creativity; get it wrong, and you can build a boring space that you dread encountering every day.

While there are certain productive items that will help organise your space – storage, desk mats, etc – a perfect way to bring some fun to your setup is with the help of desk accessories. From desk pets to Lego sets, these are the perfect desk accoutrements to bring a little personality to your setup.