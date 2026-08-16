From robot pets to Lego sets, level up your desk with these quirky accessories
Add some fun and personality to your setup.
A good desk setup can make or break your productivity. Get it right, and you can curate a wholesome space to fuel your creativity; get it wrong, and you can build a boring space that you dread encountering every day.
While there are certain productive items that will help organise your space – storage, desk mats, etc – a perfect way to bring some fun to your setup is with the help of desk accessories. From desk pets to Lego sets, these are the perfect desk accoutrements to bring a little personality to your setup.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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