5 laptops and Chromebooks on sale and worth buying if you're going back to school

Budget laptops are a tricky thing together right. Some are barely good enough for web browsing and email, and not much else. Others are actually surprisingly capable, if you're looking for a student or starter laptop.



So when we see a retailer throws up discounts on laptops that are actually worth your money, it feels important to let you know. Best Buy's latest laptop deals do exactly that. None of these are going to replace a proper workstation for graphic design or video editing. But for everyday use, browsing, streaming and light creative work, they're a solid buy at these prices.

HP 15.6 Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy This is the most capable machine on the list, pairing an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 8GB of memory and a roomy 512GB SSD. The touchscreen is a handy addition at this price point, and overall this is a good option if you want something that can handle everyday multitasking without feeling sluggish.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $750 now $399.99 at Best Buy Running on a MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip, with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, this 14in Chromebook won't handle heavy workloads. But for browsing, streaming and cloud-based document editing, it's smooth and dependable. The touchscreen is a nice extra, and the abyss blue finish looks lovely.

HP 14 Chromebook: was $399 now $222 at Best Buy Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, this no-frills Chromebook would be ideal as a second machine or for younger family members. It's light, simple to set up and boots quickly, and the modern grey finish keeps things looking tidy rather than cheap.