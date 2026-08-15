How to make sci-fi concept art using VR and Blender

In light of all the technological innovations around the world, I imagined a reality where there are giant server rooms the size of towns that require constant maintenance. Groups of engineers and functional mechs enter these sterile environments, made only of panelling and cables, to upkeep these giant infrastructures.

I wanted to create an image that blended simplistic shapes of an almost stylised quality with realistic texturing. Almost all of my ideas take shape in VR, but I usually refine my models in Blender, one of the best 3D modelling programs. For this work, I decided to leave my concepts a little bit simpler than usual.

My main inspiration for such a world is ‘blame’. I’m constantly enamoured with the idea of never-ending megastructures, and how people would find their own place within them. But I wanted my take to be a little more upbeat and romantic, rather than dark and dystopian.

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01. Sketching in VR I create the initial design in Gravity Sketch (VR) – a simple design tool that I find very powerful. It allows for ideation on a simpler level, using primitive shapes and basic SubD modelling. I think it’s a great tool to get thumbnail ideas out there, before advancing onto Blender or other 3D software.

(Image credit: Bart Tchorzewski)

02. Texturing and weathering I like to use Adobe Substance 3D Painter for my texturing, weathering and other similar effects. I recommend using it almost playfully to experiment and try things out. It allows me to run through tons of material configurations without the headache of more complicated software workflows.

03. Showcasing designs The way I like to present my work is to make a few frames to try out my designs in different settings. I’ll create a main piece showcasing the design that’s somewhat dramatic, but will also produce close-ups with different lighting as alternative examples. I tend to post almost all of my experiments online, even if they aren’t perfect

(Image credit: Bart Tchorzewski)

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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