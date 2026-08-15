You can now plug Adobe straight into ChatGPT - but should you?

The Adobe plugin in ChatGPT brings Adobe’s pro-grade creative and productivity tools together, helping you move from idea to high-quality content in one conversation.

There's a lot of things I love about Adobe software. But as a journalist, there's one thing I don't love about Adobe the company, and it's their penchant for making announcements that sound new, but aren't that new. Although I must admit: this does provides me with employment in explaining what's going on.

So, here we are again. Adobe's recent blog post titled "Introducing Adobe for ChatGPT: Create, edit and get work done — all in ChatGPT" might have made you think that their team-up with the chatbot was a new thing. But just for the record, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat have all been living inside ChatGPT since December 2025. That in itself is not new.

What is new, though is that these tools – along with a bunch of others, including Firefly, Premiere, Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign and Adobe Stock – can now be accessed via a single, unified plugin. Which, on the face of it, sounds very handy.

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Indeed, Adobe have made things even simpler than that. You now just have to type "@Adobe" into ChatGPT, then describe what you want, and the plugin will decide which of its 70-plus tools to reach for. Pretty neat, huh?

Even more intriguingly, you don't have to be a Creative Cloud member, you can just use it as a guest. And I can imagine that will excite a lot of people who don't know how to use design software, or who've never used Creative Cloud and want to know what it's capable of.

Find the right template, customize it, then publish it anywhere (Image credit: Adobe)

That said, Creative Bloq's audience is mainly made of creative professionals for whom that won't be the case. So if that includes you, and you're already a Creative Cloud subscriber, is there any point?

After all, you already have Photoshop's generative fill, Premiere's auto-reframe and Firefly within a Creative Cloud interface that's probably become second-nature to you. So instead of being able to access features layers, masks, granular colour work and undo history through a series of familiar menus, you're faced with typing a sentence and hoping the plugin picks the right tool from a multitude of options. Not exactly a sense of being in control.

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I'd guess that in most cases, this will be more trouble than its worth to you. But at the same time, I think Adobe gets points for giving you extra options. And one place I could imagine this being helpful is at the edges of a job, rather than the core of it.

For example, generating event badges out of entries in a spreadsheet, fashioning video shorts for socials out of two-hour video, whipping up a quick mood board before (or even during) a client call... these are things Creative Cloud handles well as it is. But if this new ChatGPT plugin can save you 15 minutes of messing about with menus, why not?

Turn long-form videos into eye-catching content for social media platforms (Image credit: Adobe)

Even Adobe's own press release accepts that this option isn't for prime time: in their own words, "when you want advanced editing, creative control or pixel-level precision, you can continue your work in Adobe’s apps right where you left off." For "pixel-level precision" you might read, "something that doesn't look like it's been knocked up in a few minutes". Which is, of course, what you want for finished work. For some of the in-between stuff, though, "knocked up in a few minutes" might actually be fine.

In short, I don't think Adobe's ChatGPT plugin is a game changer, or even anything many creatives will find useful in the long term. But at the same time, I don't think it's a bad thing to offer. It might be fun trying it out. And who knows? It might help you to speed up some bits of your work that you really hate. Probably worth a try anyway.