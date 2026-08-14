This concept artist uses ZBrush and Blender to create detailed depictions of mysterious powers, forgotten species and malevolent demons

Jin Lh is a game concept artist from China who specialises in realistic dark fantasy and sci-fi themes. With 16 years of experience, he sculpts in ZBrush, then renders in Blender to achieve highly detailed final imagery with finishing touches in Photoshop (see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best rendering software).

Below, Jin explains the concepts behind four examples of his work.

Corruption

(Image credit: Jin LH)

“This piece depicts someone consumed and controlled by wicked desires, twisted into something hideous and deformed.”

New Species

(Image credit: Jin LH)

“After an ecological catastrophe devastates Earth, civilisation is nearly destroyed. Nature reclaims dominance, and species that slept for thousands of years begin to awaken.”

Exploring the Ruins

(Image credit: Jin LH)

“Deep within an ancient continent lies a long forgotten demon temple. Years later, adventurers drawn in by rumours of a mysterious power that could reshape the world journey to uncover its secrets.”

Demon

(Image credit: Jin LH)

“A malevolent demon that preys on human desires and greed, cunningly taking everything you possess.”

You can see more of Jin's work on his ArtStation profile .

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