Marvel fans apologise to your wallets, the PlayStation x Wolverine collab is here
The attention to detail is too good to miss.
Over the years, PlayStation has had some unexpected collaborations, from LeBron James to Reebok, but its latest might be the coolest yet. Teaming up with Marvel, PlayStation has revealed a new Wolverine collab, featuring custom PS5 consoles and accessories that are as fierce as Weapon X himself.
With PlayStation announcing the death of physical games, the console itself has never been more important. Whether you're looking to snag yourself a swanky custom PS5 or simply upgrade your DualSense controller, for Marvel fans, this new collab is pretty much a no-brainer.
Inspired by Insomniac Games' Battle Reborn suit, the new console and accessories have a bold, tactile feel across the collection. Coming in a yellow, black and slick Adamantium colourway, the collab features distinct details like hand-drawn ink illustration and claw marks that reveal the inner workings of the console.
“I still draw all my artwork traditionally, so the opportunity to marry cutting-edge hardware with the energy and looseness of hand-drawn ink is incredibly exciting. I’m stunned by how well the console and accessories captured the raw energy of the drawing, bringing Wolverine to life in a completely unique way,” says graphic artist, Jock.
For those who are already the proud owners of a PS5, limited-edition console covers give the same distinct look without having to spend out on a new PlayStation. A pair of DualSense wireless controllers, available in yellow and Adamantium colourways, completes the striking collection.
The limited-edition consoles and accessories will be available for pre-order on 19 August at 10 AM local time on the PlayStation website.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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