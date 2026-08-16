People are freaking out that the iPhone 18 Pro will be super expensive - but will it?

The iPhone 17 Pro was expensive enough, but its successor could be $300 dearer

We've all spent the last year dreading a visit to the supermarkets, where our favourite food, drinks and snacks seem to edge up in price every time. And if you're awaiting the new series of iPhones, it's natural to worry that the same dynamic will play out there. Now a report from research firm TrendForce has added fuel to that fire, predicting that the cost of materials for the forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro will jump by around 38% compared with the iPhone 17 Pro.

It's no secret what's driving that cost up, either. As I explained in my previous article, the cost of memory has been climbing inexorably of late. And that trend shows no signs of slowing, largely because demand from the AI industry is sucking up all the supply. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently noted during an earnings call that soaring global memory and silicon costs have created a "100-year flood on memory pricing".

RAM and storage now account for around a third of the cost of building an iPhone Pro, up from about 10% a year ago, and TrendForce expects that share to pass 40% by the first half of next year. Apple isn't a charity, and isn't making iPhones out of the goodness of their hearts; they need to make a profit. Calculations by CounterPoint Research expect the cost of an iPhone 18 Pro to jump by around $300 compared to its predecessor. Which, considering that the price of an iPhone 17 Pro is not exactly small change, is pretty alarming stuff.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

Before you panic, though, it's worth bearing in mind that things may not be quite as clear-cut as they might seem.

Price vs profit

One fundamental point to consider is that the cost of making an iPhone, or indeed any device, is not just the cost of the materials you use. You also have to factor in the costs of assembly, distribution, marketing, retail margin, the software and services layered on top, and quite a few other things I probably haven't thought of. So a rise in component costs of, say, 40%, won't automatically translate into a 40% price rise. Apple may pull off a miracle and find savings in other areas.

Components are not the only cost in creating an iPhone (Image credit: Jon Stapley)

Also, there's a possiblity to Apple may choose to just cut its profit margins to keep prices under control. After all, if buyers can't stomach a $300 price hike – and in this economy, that seems likely – the company runs the risk of not making much money at all. A small price hike means it'd make less on each individual phone, but probably sell more phones than it otherwise would have.

As the Trendforce report notes, this is pretty much what happened with Apple's recent MacBook launches, where prices went up, but nowhere near as steeply as Apple's production costs did.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, we don't know what the price of the next iPhone series will be until the day of launch; probably neither does Apple at this stage. But here's hoping they can pull something out of the bag and find a way to avoid that predicted $300 hike.

Because let's be realistic. Given the amount people around the world are feeling squeezed right now, that's going to prompt an awful lot of them to say "I'm out".