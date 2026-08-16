The backlash against AI art is real and visceral, but human artists can be caught in the crossfire for having art that ‘looks like AI’ – glossy, hyper-detailed, suspiciously perfect images do have the whiff of AI, but they can also be made by a human because, for many years, that was a standard some digital artists wanted to meet.



The AI art backlash is actually creating a moment for reflection and opportunity to try new things, because the techniques that are starting to feel interesting again are the things digital art spent years trying to get rid of, such as visible brush marks, rough edges, paper grain, wobbly lines, colour that’s a little messy and abstract. I know it's a bit sad that some artists are needing to rethink how they work to dodge accusations of AI use, but it does offer an opportunity to try new things.



The timing is interesting, too. Digital painting software is getting increasingly obsessed with making brushes feel physical. Rebelle 8.3, for example, has just pushed its bristle brushes further, simulating individual brush hairs and adding more variation in colour and texture, while Procreate's brush libraries are packed with grunge, street art, creative, and other textured options. And I love the rawness, and specifically the geometric results, you can get from Heavy Paint.

Embracing the looseness offered in apps like ArtRage and Rebelle can help make your art feel more human made. (Image credit: Future)

Digital that feels traditional

You don't need to become a traditional painter to get that look. Start in Procreate, Photoshop, Fresco or whatever you already use, then bring in some decent paper textures, scanned marks, dry-brush presets or a bit of grain. Better still, make your own: scan a bit of watercolour paper, photograph an old canvas, scribble with a pencil, splash some ink around and bring those marks back into your digital workflow.



Rebelle is worth a look if you really want to push this, because its whole thing is making digital paint behave more like actual paint, with bristles, pigment, granulation and all those little inconsistencies that make a physical brush such a lovely, unpredictable thing to use.



Maybe that's where digital art is heading next. Not backwards, and certainly not abandoning the technology, but remembering that the looser, raw bit of a painting is often the bit you actually remember and keep coming back to studying, because you can see the human process in each stroke, line, colour palette and mistake.

Below are six ways to try and give your digital art a messy, traditional feel.

1. Start with the brushes you've already got Before buying another enormous brush pack, dig through Procreate's existing libraries. Grunge, Street Art and Creative contain plenty of rough, expressive marks, and you might be surprised how far a stock brush can take you.

2. Try Rebelle for proper paint behaviour If you want digital paint that actually behaves like paint, Rebelle 8's Bristle Brushes are worth investigating, with individual brush hairs, colour variation and texture creating much less uniform marks.

3. Make your own texture library Grab your phone and photograph everything: old paper, canvas, cardboard, pencil marks, dried paint, ink splashes. Turn those into overlays, and you've got textures nobody else has in their brush folder.

4. Stop smoothing every line Turn down stabilisation, vary your pressure and leave some rough edges alone. A slightly shaky line or uneven brushstroke can give an otherwise polished digital painting far more personality.

5. Print it, mess it up, scan it back in Print your finished artwork, draw over it, paint across it, scribble on it, fold it, scan it and carry on working. Those accidental marks can give digital work a wonderfully grubby physical quality.

6. Smudge with your finger If you’re used to working with chalk, charcoal or even pencil, you’ll know the quickest way to blend something is often just to stick a finger on it and smudge it around. Procreate lets you do much the same thing on screen. Head back to Gesture Controls, choose Smudge, then switch on Touch at the top. Now you can use your finger to push and blend the marks around the canvas, just like you would with a traditional medium. We have 10 Procreate art secrets that will improve your creativity for more inspiration.