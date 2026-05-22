Umm, did Cricut just quietly launch new products without telling us?

Cricut has been sneaky! It seems the crafting company has stealthily launched some new products without even a peep of promotion, and they're 30% off! Did I miss a memo? If you own one of the best Cricut machines, you'll want to snap up these Spring sale offers below.

I've just had a look at Cricut's UK site, and there seem to be brand new additions – including colour pop iron-on vinyl, metallic puff vinyl, chameleon iron-on vinyl (this sounds very intriguing), new colours of glitter heat transfer vinyl, blue versions of popular tools, shimmer matless permanent vinyl, and printable glitter iron-on and holographic iron-on sheets. Aren't we lucky!

At the time of writing, a lot of these products are annoyingly out of stock, and I can't find some of them on the Cricut US site either (which also has a 40% off sale). But Cricut is usually great at keeping on top of demand, so fingers crossed they'll be back and ready to order in no time!

I've been trying out Cricut's temporary tattoo sheets and flocked velvet vinyl lately, but I can't wait to get stuck in with these new products. Let me know your favourite type of vinyl in the comments.