Cricut Weddings author reveals top DIY trends (and what to avoid)

There's always room for more crafters to join the Cricut family, but I've noticed in recent years that one of the core reasons people seem to be buying the best Cricut machines involves DIY brides, budget stationery, and general wedding prep.

In a brand-new book by Chelsea Barton – Cricut UK Ambassador and founder of online magazine Tidewater and Tulle – Cricut Weddings explores methods to help you craft your dream wedding from engagement to honeymoon.

It's a full beginner’s guide and tutorial to all things Cricut, but through a unique wedding lens. It offers 22 step-by-step projects with exclusive SVGs, pro tips, & inspiration for Cricut owners worldwide to get stuck into.

(Image credit: Future)

I myself heavily relied on the Cricut Maker 4 and the latest Cricut Joy 2 machines during the run-up to my wedding in April, and I wish I had come across Cricut Weddings sooner.

I've spoken with Chelsea below about all things Cricut Weddings, planning advice for newly engaged couples, and how to get the most out of wedding DIY for brides and grooms-to-be.

• Cricut Prime Day deals for 2026 are heating up