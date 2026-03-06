This chair looks weird – but for me it's the best ergonomic office chair

Writing this in early 2026, I can say the HAG Capisco 8106 has quietly rewired how I think about “sitting down to work” – it's the best ergonomic office chair that I've used. When I first encountered it in 2022, it just looked weird: half ergonomic experiment, half design object. Certainly not inviting to sit on. But since I added it to our best office chairs for back pain buying guide, it’s become my go‑to partner for long writing days at a standing desk. Not despite, but precisely because it refuses to behave like a conventional “comfy chair”.

If your idea of bliss is sinking into a big, padded seat and vanishing, this is not for you. The Capisco’s cushion is firm and compact; you never quite melt into it, and that’s deliberate. It’s designed for active sitting: perching, leaning, rotating, switching positions regularly. And once you get your head around that, it starts to make an awful lot of sense.

HAG Capisco: $1,134 at Amazon This ergonomic chair/stool isn't cheap, but it's the perfect way to swap between sitting, perching and standing throughout the day to keep yourself alert and protect your posture. I've found it a great choice for working at a standing desk.

How I use it

I use the HAG Capisco 8106 in three main ways:

Facing forwards , like a slightly unusual task chair.

, like a slightly unusual task chair. Perched higher , almost like a stool, when my standing desk is raised.

, almost like a stool, when my standing desk is raised. Backwards, with my chest against the backrest for a change of angle.

(Image credit: Tom May)

None of these is meant to be permanent. The point is to keep shifting, which is exactly what it encourages. Because it’s not 'sink-in' relaxing in any one position, you naturally move more – you stand up, you lean, you adjust the height, you walk away. That's why I think it's one of the best ergonomic office chairs. Your back is going to thank you for using this chair.

That's the big takeaway: I feel less wrecked at the end of a long day on the Capisco than I used to on conventional chairs that let me slump for hours. It’s not that it’s softer; it’s that it refuses to let me go totally limp.

Flexibility

(Image credit: Tom May)

Where the Capisco really comes into its own is alongside a standing desk. The gas lift range lets you use it low, at a normal sitting height, or high, as a lean‑to perch when the desk is up. That fills in the gap between “fully standing” and “fully sitting” in a way a standard chair just can’t.

My typical rhythm is: start the day standing, then bring the Capisco in as a high perch when my feet get tired, then drop everything down later on for more traditional seated work. Throughout that, the chair is easy to nudge, turn and hop onto from different angles. It feels more like shared choreography between you, the chair and the desk than a static setup.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’ve tried a standing desk and found that pure standing all day is a fantasy, this kind of “movement ecosystem” makes the whole idea much more realistic.

Value for money

(Image credit: Tom May)

There’s no denying the price: at $1,186, the HAG Capisco 8106 is a serious investment. It’s not the kind of chair you buy on a whim, and you do need to be on board with its philosophy. But what you get in return is the following. A genuinely distinctive piece of design that lifts a workspace. Excellent build quality and adjustability that should last years. And overall, a chair that actively encourages you to move, rather than slump.

It won’t replace the soft armchair you curl up in with a book. It’s not meant to. For me, it lives firmly in “work mode”: when I sit on it, I feel like I should be doing something intentionally (writing, editing, planning), not idly scrolling.

If you want a chair that disappears beneath you, this isn’t it. But if you like the idea of a seat that behaves more like a creative tool – something that works with a standing desk, encourages healthy fidgeting and looks unapologetically different – the HAG Capisco 8106 makes a compelling case.