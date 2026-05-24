These 8 gorgeous house plants will brighten up your home office, and they don't cost the earth
And they purify the air too.
Adding some plants to your desk can really cheer things up and brighten up your space. They're great for purifying the air, too. That's why I've gathered some easy to care for house plants that will look great on your desk or in your office space.
A lot of them come in packs of two or three so you'll have a few to play with, while some are standalone plants that come on their own. For more ways to make your desk more comfortable, see our best office chairs for back pain buying guide or check out our favourite fidget spinners for a cheap way to brighten things up.
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Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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