These 8 gorgeous house plants will brighten up your home office, and they don't cost the earth

Adding some plants to your desk can really cheer things up and brighten up your space. They're great for purifying the air, too. That's why I've gathered some easy to care for house plants that will look great on your desk or in your office space.

A lot of them come in packs of two or three so you'll have a few to play with, while some are standalone plants that come on their own. For more ways to make your desk more comfortable, see our best office chairs for back pain buying guide or check out our favourite fidget spinners for a cheap way to brighten things up.