Can't afford that iconic $3,000 desk lamp you want? Get the $123 dupe!
Check out these 9 legendary desk lamps and their affordable alternatives.
2026 has been the year of working on my home office set up. I've put time and effort into desk mats, striking mechanical keyboards, audio gear, and an ergonomic chair. But there's one thing still missing. And that's a beautiful desk lamp.
The only problem is, all the lamps that I love the look of cost the same as a deposit on a flat.
But after a few hours searching, I've discovered genuinely affordable versions on 9 historically iconic desk lamps. The cheapest is $30, and the most expensive is $323. But that pales in comparison to the wallet decimating $2,935 you'd have to spend if you wanted the real thing.
Flowerpot power
Snoopy
1930s mechanical
It's safe to say, this is a bit of a bargain. Crafted from lightweight aluminium with an exposed dual-steel spring mechanism and a high-gloss paint finish, this dupe mirrors the iconic balanced-arm function and silhouette at a fraction of the cost.
Bauhau
Combining a heavy plate glass base, a clear glass tube shaft, and a milky opal glass dome shade, this reproduction captures the exact material composition and geometric elegance of the OG model beautifully.
Executive Bauhaus
Designed by Christian Dell in 1936, this German Bauhaus classic defined executive workspaces. Its patented swivel joint and asymmetrical dome became the gold standard for high-end European office environments.
Built with a painted steel shade, chrome-plated brass neck, and an iron base weight, these versions recreate the heavy-duty substance and graceful swan neck curve using standard mass-production techniques.
mushroom vibes
Bit of a strange one, because it isn't actually a dupe. It's an official version of the lamp from the original brand, Louis Poulsen. It's just this is the 'portable' version – that's wireless, USB-C charging to you and me. It's one of the most tempting options on the list for me.