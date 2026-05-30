Can't afford that iconic $3,000 desk lamp you want? Get the $123 dupe!

2026 has been the year of working on my home office set up. I've put time and effort into desk mats, striking mechanical keyboards, audio gear, and an ergonomic chair. But there's one thing still missing. And that's a beautiful desk lamp.

The only problem is, all the lamps that I love the look of cost the same as a deposit on a flat.

But after a few hours searching, I've discovered genuinely affordable versions on 9 historically iconic desk lamps. The cheapest is $30, and the most expensive is $323. But that pales in comparison to the wallet decimating $2,935 you'd have to spend if you wanted the real thing.

Flowerpot power

Verner Panton Flowerpot $685 at danishdesignstore.com Born from the 1960s hippy movement, and their obsession with bloody flowers, this playful fixture broke traditional lighting moulds on its release. Its nested spheres provided glare-free illumination, becoming a symbol of joyful, mid-century modernism. Unknown Flowerpot $129 at pinlighting.com This is a very impressive dupe... though with the exact same name, I think this is more official than most of the alternatives on the page. This portable alternative features a USB rechargeable battery while still mimicking the original dual-sphere silhouette.

Snoopy

Flos Snoopy $1,840 at store.moma.org The Castiglioni brothers' 1967 design brought humour to high-end lighting, balancing a snout-shaped enamel reflector on solid marble. It subverted traditional luxury with witty, cartoon-inspired elegance in the process. Very cool! Interia MOderna Snoopy Lamp $290 at interiormoderna.com Built with a real white marble base and a glossy, enamelled sheet-metal shade, this budget option delivers the striking contrast and top-heavy silhouette without the expensive Italian craftsmanship fees.

1930s mechanical

Anglepoise Original 1227 $360 at Rejuvenation George Carwardine revolutionised task lighting in 1935, and the Original 1227's constant-tension spring mechanism brought unprecedented flexibility to drafting boards, becoming a defining symbol of British industrial design in the process. It's been endlessly copied. Globe Electric 12641 Architect View at Amazon US $30 at Amazon It's safe to say, this is a bit of a bargain. Crafted from lightweight aluminium with an exposed dual-steel spring mechanism and a high-gloss paint finish, this dupe mirrors the iconic balanced-arm function and silhouette at a fraction of the cost.



Bauhau

Wagenfeld WG 24 $880 at smow.com This 1924 Bauhaus icon distilled industrial manufacturing into pure geometry. It proved that everyday objects could be high art, setting the definitive standard for minimalist modern lighting design for generations. Home Art Lighting Bauhaus Lamp View at eBay $123 at Ebay Combining a heavy plate glass base, a clear glass tube shaft, and a milky opal glass dome shade, this reproduction captures the exact material composition and geometric elegance of the OG model beautifully.

Executive Bauhaus

mushroom vibes

Louis Poulsen Panthella $609 at shop.mohd.it Verner Panton's 1971 design captured the playful, psychedelic spirit of the era. Its organic mushroom form evenly distributes light, pioneering the use of plastics to create soft, atmospheric illumination. Louis Poulsen Panthella 160 Portable $323 at louispoulsen.com Bit of a strange one, because it isn't actually a dupe. It's an official version of the lamp from the original brand, Louis Poulsen. It's just this is the 'portable' version – that's wireless, USB-C charging to you and me. It's one of the most tempting options on the list for me.

Wall Street chic