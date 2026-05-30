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Can't afford that iconic $3,000 desk lamp you want? Get the $123 dupe!

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Check out these 9 legendary desk lamps and their affordable alternatives.

Two iconic desk lamp dupes.
(Image credit: Amazon)
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2026 has been the year of working on my home office set up. I've put time and effort into desk mats, striking mechanical keyboards, audio gear, and an ergonomic chair. But there's one thing still missing. And that's a beautiful desk lamp.

The only problem is, all the lamps that I love the look of cost the same as a deposit on a flat.

But after a few hours searching, I've discovered genuinely affordable versions on 9 historically iconic desk lamps. The cheapest is $30, and the most expensive is $323. But that pales in comparison to the wallet decimating $2,935 you'd have to spend if you wanted the real thing.

Flowerpot power

Snoopy

1930s mechanical

Bauhau

Executive Bauhaus

mushroom vibes

Wall Street chic