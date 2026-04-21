If you haven't got a leather desk mat, you haven't lived
Because every home office deserves a touch of luxury.
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What's that? You don't have a desk mat at home? Your keyboard and mouse aren't resting on a sheet of leather? How do you sleep at night? Okay, yes, when it comes to home office essentials, the leather desk mat is hardly top of the list. But I'm here to tell you that your desk deserves a touch of luxury.
I was about to buy a mousemat when Harber London got in touch to ask if I fancied trying out some of its products. And while I'll tell you all about its beautiful backpacks another time, today I'm focussing on the one that surprised me. Surely a desk mat can't transform your work-from-home setup?
Handmade in Spain, the brand's professional desk mat is made of rich pebbled leather. It's perfect for protecting both your desk and gear against scratches, and it of course doubles as the world's most luxury mousemat. But the best thing is how it looks – it's amazing how a single sheet of leather can add such a touch of class to an otherwise dull workspace.Article continues below
This kind of quality doesn't come cheap – Harber's offering starts at £139. But there are plenty of cheaper options available on Amazon. Take a look at some of our favourites below.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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