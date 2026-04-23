CASETiFY’s new pet collection could bankrupt me

Pet lovers rejoice! One of the hottest tech accessory brands has finally given the people (me) what they really want and introduced a unique pet collection. There's also a fun custom sticker creation tool to essentially plaster your pet's face all over your phone, laptop, and tablet, in any style and colour you choose.

The pet-inspired products from CASETiFY include bespoke phone cases, magnetic grips, tablet cases, laptop sleeves, and adorable charms. My dog Tilly is already the centre of my universe and my entire personality summed up, so it just makes sense to have her become part of my brand aesthetic too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: CASETiFY ) (Image credit: CASETiFY ) (Image credit: CASETiFY )

I know I'm not the only one obsessed with my dog, either. A new survey by Atomik Research has found that as a collective, Brits are sitting on a whopping 110 billion pet photos, with nearly a third of owners (according to the survey of 2,000) having gone the extra mile to set up social media accounts for their pets. I'm guilty – follow @TillyTok - I'm joking, of course. Kind of.

Take a look at the highlights from the CASETiFY collection below, and drop me a comment at the bottom of the page to tell me the name of your pet (or leave their social handles for me to snoop on).