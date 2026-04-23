Get order in your life with 37% off this 2TB SSD external hard drive

There's always been one problem with using computers for creative work, and that’s storage. And having worked in magazines 20 years ago, I remember the stone age tradition of putting colour separations on a Zip Disk for a courier to bike to the printer. Yeah, I'm old.

And yet today the problem remains. Cameras output huge amounts of data that can’t just sit on the memory cards. You want to get them cleared off to put back in the camera. And the 512GB SSDs that somehow still remain as the standard in modern laptops for graphic design have the same problem as the old Zip Disk. They fill up too easily.

That's why when a well-reviewed external hard drive, such as the 2TB SanDisk Extreme PRO, receives a whopping 37% off the asking price over at Amazon, I think it's worth telling you all about. Let's check out the details...

SanDisk Extreme Pro (2TB SSD) $445 $279.99 at Amazon



37% off a massive 2TB external SSD might sound like a pretty good deal, but there are a couple of things to be aware of. One: SSDs are so often reduced in price that nobody would ever sensibly pay the full price. However, even when considering that fact, I think this is a great deal on the 2TB version.

(Image credit: Future / Ian Evenden)

The Sandisk Extreme Pro USB4 SSD is one of the best I’ve tried. It would definitely survive a high-speed trip to the repro house in a biker’s bag, as it’s a rugged drive clad in rubber armour with a metal frame underneath. What’s more likely is that roving photographers and filmmakers will carry one in their backpacks - there's a loop in the corner to facilitate hanging it on a carabiner.

It’s fast too, with a USB4 connection that’s speedy on just about all modern USB-C connections, though the cable isn’t captive so you’ll have to remember to take one with you.

SanDisk’s SSD is available in capacities of up to 8TB, enough to gulp down multiple CFExpress cards, and currently has 18% off at Amazon for the 4TB model. UK readers get a smaller discount on the 2TB model at Amazon UK , with just 5% knocked off.

There are much cheaper drives out there, but the SanDisk has two advantages. Not only does it have that rubber exterior, but the USB4 connection is much faster than many alternatives, which can top out at USB 3.2’s 10Gbps,or about 1,000MB/s when transferring data. The USB4 SSD hit 3,700MB/s, almost four times faster. This means you’ll have much less of a wait until your files are backed up, and anyone who’s tried copying video from a GoPro in the middle of a rainstorm will appreciate how important that can be.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro USB4 is a great drive at a great price, especially if you want something that can stand up to a bit of rough treatment. It has an IP65 rating against dust and water ingress, and SanDisk claims it can withstand a 2M drop. Just try doing that with a Zip Disk.