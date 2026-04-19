Geekom’s light laptop is a legendary back-to-school choice

Finding the right laptop for students to sling in their bags can be a tricky task. There are some obvious contenders, such as the lower-end MacBooks, thin and light options from the likes of ASUS, and even a tablet if you’re prepared to shell out for a keyboard to go with them.

When the Geekom GeekBook X14 Pro appeared in the Creative Bloq office earlier this year, anyone who picked it up remarked on one thing: how light it is. At just less than a kilo (or 2.2lbs) it’s the same weight as ASUS tiny Zenbook A14, and weighs less than the MacBook Air 13-inch and the MacBook Neo.

Pro features

Inside the X14 Pro you get a full-fat Intel processor, a Core Ultra 9 in the one we reviewed, with 16 cores and the ability to run at more than 5GHz. There's a lower-cost Ultra 5 model available too. Whichever processor you pick, it’s backed up with 32GB of fast RAM, and a 2TB SSD for the Ultra 9 model, something that’s often an optional extra with other laptops. You also get pro features such as USB4, a webcam shutter, fingerprint security, and an adapter in the box to break one USB-C out into useful ports including an HDMI and Ethernet.

The screen is also excellent, being a 3K OLED with a wide colour gamut. The only let-down is that it uses the integrated Intel Arc GPU, which is good enough to pump 4K video to multiple displays over HDMI or DisplayPort, but finds it harder to work on 3D rendering or high-res video editing.

Portable and powerful

But it’s the portability of the X14 Pro that really makes it stand out. It’s thin enough to slip between books in a backpack, and takes up almost no room in messenger bags. You’ll barely notice the weight, and if you’re the type who carries a laptop with them everywhere, that’s important, as is the fact it uses an all-metal chassis, so can take a bit of bumping around. It doesn’t flex when you handle it by the corner, so there’ll be no issues passing it across to a study buddy in the library.