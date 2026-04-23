Students! Get a free custom Xbox controller with new Windows 11 PC purchases

Calling all high school graduates (or existing college students), Microsoft has just launched an exciting promotional offer to support that work/life/play student balance. It's called the Ultimate College Bundle, and it includes more than $500+ worth of freebies, such as a custom-designed Xbox controller, up for grabs when you purchase a selected Windows 11 PC.

This is great news for any students needing a device to handle their coursework, as well as a dedicated gaming laptop for evening downtime and streaming TV shows.

The offer can be redeemed directly through major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon,