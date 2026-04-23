Students! Get a free custom Xbox controller with new Windows 11 PC purchases
The Microsoft Ultimate College bundle is built for student life.
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Calling all high school graduates (or existing college students), Microsoft has just launched an exciting promotional offer to support that work/life/play student balance. It's called the Ultimate College Bundle, and it includes more than $500+ worth of freebies, such as a custom-designed Xbox controller, up for grabs when you purchase a selected Windows 11 PC.
This is great news for any students needing a device to handle their coursework, as well as a dedicated gaming laptop for evening downtime and streaming TV shows.
The offer can be redeemed directly through major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon,