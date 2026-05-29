While the creative industry has arguably made steps toward becoming a more inclusive environment, a particular talent drain still exists that nobody is talking about. The quiet disappearance of highly experienced mid-level women in the creative sphere has been ongoing for years, and while they may not realise it, businesses are losing as a result. That's where Alice Sheriff comes in.

As co-founder and managing director of Black Rabbit London, Alice is actively challenging the rigid structure of the industry, curating a business model that retains and re-engages female talent. Her firsthand experience working with big brands like Calvin Klein, Lacoste and Diesel illuminated how traditional structures push out some of the industry’s most valuable talent, proving that the issue is not just a cultural or moral conversation, but a commercial one too.

To learn more about this unspoken issue, I caught up with Alice to discuss the state of the industry and how Black Rabbit London is rewriting the script to reempower women in the creative sphere.

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(Image credit: Black Rabbit London)

Why do women disappear from the creative industry? Women do not disappear because they lose talent or ambition. They disappear because, at mid-career level, the industry often becomes much harder to stay in. This is usually the stage where professional expectations are rising at the same time that life becomes fuller and more demanding. Many women are balancing leadership responsibilities alongside motherhood, caring responsibilities, or simply questioning whether the traditional version of success is one they still want.

Women are not disappearing. The industry is failing to keep them.

For a long time, creative industries have rewarded long hours, constant availability and a very narrow idea of what progression should look like. When success is only measured in one way, you inevitably lose brilliant people who need flexibility or a different route to leadership.

There is also the issue of visibility. Early careers can feel relatively open, but progression later on is often shaped by networks, sponsorship and being included in the conversations where decisions are made. Too often, women are overlooked at exactly that point.

Women are not disappearing. The industry is failing to keep them.

(Image credit: Black Rabbit London)

What prejudice or contention have you faced as a woman in the creative industry? Like many women, I have experienced situations where behaviour is judged differently depending on who it comes from. Confidence in a man is often seen as leadership, while confidence in a woman can be labelled difficult or intimidating. There can also be a tendency to question women’s authority more quickly or expect us to soften our communication in ways men are rarely asked to. Those subtle double standards still exist. I have also seen assumptions made around motherhood or life stage, as though becoming a parent somehow reduces ambition or commitment. In reality, many women are carrying enormous responsibility while delivering exceptional results. We need to stop confusing outdated stereotypes with actual capability.

(Image credit: Black Rabbit London)

What are the biggest things holding women back from progressing in the creative industry? One of the biggest barriers is that many senior roles are still designed around outdated working patterns. They assume constant availability and linear career paths, which no longer reflect modern life and its demands. I think bias also plays a part, because promotion decisions are often based on subjective ideas such as presence, gravitas or leadership style, and those qualities can be interpreted very differently depending on gender. There is also too much focus on telling women to be more confident, rather than asking whether confidence is rewarded equally when it comes from everyone.

(Image credit: Black Rabbit London)

Why is supporting working mothers a commercial advantage? To put it simply, retaining experienced talent is good business. Working mothers often bring extraordinary strengths to the workplace. They are highly organised, efficient, resilient and used to making smart decisions under pressure. They tend to be excellent at prioritising, managing people and keeping perspective, and those are leadership qualities every business needs.

Supporting mothers is a commercial advantage.

When companies fail to support mothers, they lose experience, client relationships and future leaders. Furthermore, replacing that talent is expensive and disruptive. Businesses that genuinely support working parents often benefit from stronger loyalty, better retention and a healthier culture. I think it's fair to say clients notice that too, because it reflects a modern, well-run company.

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Supporting mothers is a commercial advantage.

(Image credit: Black Rabbit London)

Why is empathy such a valuable leadership strength, not just a soft skill? Empathy helps leaders understand people properly. It allows you to recognise what motivates someone, where pressure points are building and what support is needed for them to do their best work. In creative businesses especially, great ideas come from people who feel trusted, valued and able to think clearly, and so if people feel unheard or burnt out, their performance suffers rapidly. I believe empathy also strengthens client relationships. Often, the most important part of a brief is not what has been said directly, but what sits underneath it. Understanding concerns, pressures and priorities leads to better solutions and stronger partnerships. It is absolutely not softness; instead, I view it as emotional intelligence applied in a commercially effective way.

(Image credit: Black Rabbit London)

How are you and Black Rabbit London nurturing female talent? What can other companies learn? At Black Rabbit London, we believe people do their best work when they feel trusted, supported and given real opportunities to grow. That means creating an environment where women can progress without feeling they need to fit one narrow version of leadership. We focus on flexibility and accountability, measuring people by outcomes rather than presenteeism. We make progression conversations active rather than waiting for people to self-promote. We ensure women have visibility, lead important work, own client relationships and play a central role in shaping the strategy of the business.

Inclusion is not built through statements; it is built through trust

We also recognise that careers are long and not always linear. People go through different life stages, and strong businesses know how to support that rather than punish it.

What other companies can learn is that inclusion is not built through statements; it is built through trust, everyday decisions, behaviours and who gets opportunities when it matters most.

(Image credit: Black Rabbit London)