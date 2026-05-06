Master anatomy with issue 266 of ImagineFX

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Practical inspiration for using anatomy in your art projects

ImagineFX 266 pages and cover
Master anatomy with issue 266 of ImagineFX magazine. (Image credit: Future)

In this month's ImagineFX we look at anatomy in your art. We share some stunning twisted takes on this with an in-depth look at the caricatures of Luis Rojas, as well as show you how to level up your own art with tutorials, sketchbooks and more.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

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Inside the latest ImagineFX

ImagineFX 266 pages and cover

Learn how to take fundamental anatomy skills and apply them to create beleivable imaginary creatures. (Image credit: Future)

ImagineFX 266 pages and cover

Discover how you can design polished character art, with advice from concept artist Fano Rakatoh. (Image credit: Future)

ImagineFX 266 pages and cover

Explore the stunning caricatures of artist Luis Rojas. (Image credit: Future)

ImagineFX 266 pages and cover

Explore ways of using anatomy in new ways, like creating personality filled mechs in this workshop by JC Jongwon Park (Image credit: Future)

ImagineFX 266 pages and cover

Aronja-art opens the studio doors, to give you a full tour. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!

Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

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