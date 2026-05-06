Master anatomy with issue 266 of ImagineFX

In this month's ImagineFX we look at anatomy in your art. We share some stunning twisted takes on this with an in-depth look at the caricatures of Luis Rojas, as well as show you how to level up your own art with tutorials, sketchbooks and more.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

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Inside the latest ImagineFX

Learn how to take fundamental anatomy skills and apply them to create beleivable imaginary creatures. (Image credit: Future)

Discover how you can design polished character art, with advice from concept artist Fano Rakatoh. (Image credit: Future)

Explore the stunning caricatures of artist Luis Rojas. (Image credit: Future)

Explore ways of using anatomy in new ways, like creating personality filled mechs in this workshop by JC Jongwon Park (Image credit: Future)

Aronja-art opens the studio doors, to give you a full tour. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!