Master anatomy with issue 266 of ImagineFX
Practical inspiration for using anatomy in your art projects
In this month's ImagineFX we look at anatomy in your art. We share some stunning twisted takes on this with an in-depth look at the caricatures of Luis Rojas, as well as show you how to level up your own art with tutorials, sketchbooks and more.
Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.
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Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.
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