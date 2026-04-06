Be a comic artist with issue 265 of ImagineFX

Be a comic artist with issue 263 of ImagineFX magazine.

In this month's ImagineFX we look at comic art. We have a wide range of training to help you power up your own comic projects, from colour theory to creating complete comic panels and much more.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

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Inside the latest ImagineFX

Learn how to navigate the changing world of animation and forge a career that lasts, with insights from those that are making a success of it already. (Image credit: Future)

Brett Bean, our cover artist, shares his thoughts on how to paint stunning covers, even when time is against you. (Image credit: Future)

Explore Gretel Lusky's studio space, filled with colour and light. (Image credit: Future)

Learn how to take an initial sketched layout to a fully inked comic page, with expert guidance from comic artist and writer Ludo Lullabi. (Image credit: Future)

In our 3D section we show you how to combine a blender render with a photoshop paint layer, to produce a cute environment scene. (Image credit: Future)

If you're new to comics then a crash course in comic art history is just the ticket and we have you covered, looking from the modern day right back to the origins. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!