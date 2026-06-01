Explore the dark arts of Maul: Shadow Lord with issue 267 of ImagineFX
Practical inspiration for your art projects
In this month's ImagineFX we talk to Lucasfilm about the stunning new Maul: Shadow Lord show, as well as show you how to level up your own art with tutorials, sketchbooks and more.
Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.
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Inside the latest ImagineFX
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Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.
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