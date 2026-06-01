Explore the dark arts of Maul: Shadow Lord with issue 267 of ImagineFX

In this month's ImagineFX we talk to Lucasfilm about the stunning new Maul: Shadow Lord show, as well as show you how to level up your own art with tutorials, sketchbooks and more.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

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Inside the latest ImagineFX

Explore a sketchbook filled by the wonderful creature and character art of Ognjen Sporin. (Image credit: Future)

uild your skills and learn how to create quirky sci-fi scenes from real-world settings. (Image credit: Future)

Discover key techniques to make your backgrounds tell as much of the story as your characters, with advice from our panel of background artists. (Image credit: Future)

Learn how to craft epic cityscapes, with thoughtfully design architectural features, in our in-depth tutorial from Kan Rongueangkul. (Image credit: Future)

We talked to Lucasfilm abou thte visual design of the new Maul: Shadowlord series, to find out some of their secrets. It's a fascinating insight into how such an iconic villain can stay instantly recognisable but with a distinctive new style. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!