DreamWorks artist shows how accidents can guide a digital composition

The French artist Sylvain Sarrailh has created art for clients as varied as Ubisoft, Sony, and Dreamworks, but he still finds time for personal projects. Here, he talks us through one example that shows how artists can take advantage of happy accidents.

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(Image credit: Sylvain Sarrailh)

For my personal illustrations, I always start with large masses of colour without really having a specific goal in mind. I lay down abstract shapes, like the sky, the meadow, and the hills here.

By accident, I created the strange shape of the large cloud, as well as the red patches that transformed into a figure. From there, I found the coherence of my composition: large yellow meadows, an original cloud shape, and a large expanse of blue to give it breathing room.

It’s the rhythm of the elements that allows me to find the final balance.

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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