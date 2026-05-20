Great news! The incredible Nex Playground is now available to buy in the UK and Ireland. I raved about this innovative games console in my previous article, and for good reason (it outsold Xbox last holiday season in the US). Remember how you used to think the Nintendo Wii was a full body experience but then realised you could just as easily play by lying down and flicking your wrist?

Well, the Nex Playground is an active play system that actually requires you to use your whole body. The camera at the front of the unit tracks your body, and if you're not moving correctly you aren't playing correctly.

You can buy the Nex Playground now for £269 (€319) at major retailers, including here at Amazon. In the US? It's has been out for some time, and costs $299.

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(Image credit: Nex Playground)

The most brilliant thing for kids is that the games are a lively yet gentle mix of sports-based games and IPs they'll be already invested in like Bluey, How to Train a Dragon and Unicorn Academy. And brilliantly for parents worried about immersive or over-stimulated play, the games aren't too fast or flashy. It really feels like the developers thought about what parents actually want from their children's gaming experience and planned accordingly.

(Image credit: Nex)

There are collaborative options for when your children can't cope with competition, as well as more standard versus formats. Plus, there are fitness programs that do actually get you a little sweaty. Overall, I can't recommend it enough – and our resident gaming expert Ian felt the same in his glowing Nex Playground review.

The Nex Playground starts at £269 (€319), which comes equipped with five free starter games so families can begin playing right away. Customers can also purchase an annual Play Pass subscription for £90 (€99), or quarterly Play Pass for £45 (€49), to unlock the full growing library of over 60+ games. All pricing includes VAT.