Love retro video games? These are the consoles you need
From Evercade and Atari to Nintendo and Playstation.
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With news that Gamestop has officially categorised a swathe of games consoles as 'retro', I felt inspired to put together a collection of brilliant retro games consoles to share our expert knowledge of which ones are worth a go. If you yearn for the day when graphics were simpler then this is the place for you.
Based on our best retro game consoles guide, below you'll find excellent consoles from Atatri to Evercade. All have been used on team and come highly recommended. Below our general list, I've added a section for renewed versions of the consoles Gamestop has classified as retro – that's the PS3, Wii U and XBox 360 if you hadn't already heard.
Remember, renewed consoles are never as pristine as a new version, but if you buy them from retailers like Amazon or Walmart they'll have been refurbished by experts and often come with a warranty.
Renewed 'retro' consoles
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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