Save up to 80% on video games with this unexpected Amazon sale

Don't you just love it when things are on sale? Amazon is being pretty generous with its video game offers lately, with up to 80% off popular titles like College Football and EA FC. I know that sports games like these usually die off when the successor is close to release, but it means that anyone who wants to enjoy these games can do so for a fraction of the original cost.

Other best sellers like Split Fiction and Jurassic World Evolution (my personal favourite) are also on sale for the PlayStation 5, and Switch gamers are in for a treat too, with discounts on Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Racing for the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Whatever game console you own, there's sure to be a game on sale that takes your fancy. If you need some accessories, we recently saw some bargains during the Amazon Gaming week sale, including Razer kitty headphones with 25% off and retro game remake deals with huge discounts.

Xbox game deals

PlayStation 5 game deals

Nintendo Switch game deals

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(Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini AI)