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Save up to 80% on video games with this unexpected Amazon sale

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There are deals on Switch 2, Xbox, and PS5 games.

Video game collection
(Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini AI)
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Don't you just love it when things are on sale? Amazon is being pretty generous with its video game offers lately, with up to 80% off popular titles like College Football and EA FC. I know that sports games like these usually die off when the successor is close to release, but it means that anyone who wants to enjoy these games can do so for a fraction of the original cost.

Other best sellers like Split Fiction and Jurassic World Evolution (my personal favourite) are also on sale for the PlayStation 5, and Switch gamers are in for a treat too, with discounts on Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Racing for the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Xbox game deals

PlayStation 5 game deals

Nintendo Switch game deals

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Video game collection

(Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini AI)