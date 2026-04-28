Amazon’s Gaming Week 2026 sale is a goldmine for retro game remake deals

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Dragon Quest, Resident Evil, Mario Galaxy and more at impulse-buy prices.

Games in a line on a shiny surface
(Image credit: Nano Banana 2 / Cacpom / Square Enix / Nintendo / Atlus)

Amazon’s Gaming Week sale has just begun (April 27 to May 4) and isn’t packed with obvious headline deals, but if you’re into retro game remakes, there’s still plenty worth digging out, especially if you’ve been browsing the best retro game consoles and still need more classic games, renewed with current-gen graphics.

Square Enix is dominating the list of remakes on sale, leaning into its recent run of polished throwbacks, including the excellent Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake with 50% off, now $59.99 $29.99, and it’s still one of the clearest examples of how to modernise a classic without losing its charm (read our Dragon Quest III HD-2D review). Alongside it, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined and Nintendo’s Mario RPG round out a strong role-player showing.