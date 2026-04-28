Amazon’s Gaming Week sale has just begun (April 27 to May 4) and isn’t packed with obvious headline deals, but if you’re into retro game remakes, there’s still plenty worth digging out, especially if you’ve been browsing the best retro game consoles and still need more classic games, renewed with current-gen graphics.

Square Enix is dominating the list of remakes on sale, leaning into its recent run of polished throwbacks, including the excellent Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake with 50% off, now $59.99 $29.99, and it’s still one of the clearest examples of how to modernise a classic without losing its charm (read our Dragon Quest III HD-2D review). Alongside it, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Dragon Quest VII Reimagined and Nintendo’s Mario RPG round out a strong role-player showing.

Over at Capcom, the remake streak continues with the slick Resident Evil 4 Remake on PS4, down to near impulse-buy territory at $19.99, and still sets the bar (the PS5 version is still full price). Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake follow close behind. With Resident Evil Requiem proving to be one of the year’s best games, it’s a good moment to revisit the series.