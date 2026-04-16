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The new Target x Pokémon event feels like just that, a shopping event that I can’t keep my eyes off, whether it's picking up a branded bag for my niece who’s obsessed or toying with a way-too-colourful keyboard all of my own, there’s a little something for everyone here, if you love Pokémon.
And it's genuinely limited too, with these designs only available at Target, starting 3 May. There's a second merch drop on 6 June, and in-store buys can start earlier, on 2 May. So, while you can't buy now, it's a good idea to get ahead of the event and see what's on offer.
Pulling together a big, nostalgia-heavy collection that’s clearly aiming to catch both longtime fans and newer ones in the same net, Target has been savvy in its choice of collectables, timed to celebrate Pokémon’s 30th anniversary. Everything from clothes and accessories to home bits and bobs, all stamped with familiar faces like Pikachu and friends.
What makes this one feel like a great event is the pricing – nothing’s too costly – and the limited nature of the drop – it really is only here for a few days – because while plenty of items sit in impulse-buy territory, the real hook is knowing it probably won’t hang around for long, which turns a casual browse into a bit of a now-or-never moment. So, with that in mind, and considering you can't buy now, these are my picks of the Target x Pokémon merch you can earmark for the event and maybe beat the pack.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
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