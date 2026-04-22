I wish I could afford the new Fujifilm X Oberwerth camera bag collection

I've always wondered who the luxury tech market appeals to. As a former struggling student, budget-conscious creative, and ex retail employee of a second-hand game store, saving money or shopping refurbished has been a top priority for as long as I can remember.

Don't get me wrong, though. I can certainly appreciate a high-end brand aesthetic and quality craftsmanship when I see it. And right now, I'm absolutely drooling over Fujifilm's limited-edition camera bag collab with luxury German manufacturer, Oberwerth.

The two new camera bags up for grabs are the Momentum (L) and the Weekender Nelson (M), which will set photographers back a minimum of £699 and £1,049, respectively. You could argue that these designer bags are just as expensive as treating yourself to a new camera or lens, but that doesn't stop me from wanting one any less.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fujifilm / Oberwerth) (Image credit: Fujifilm / Oberwerth) (Image credit: Fujifilm / Oberwerth) (Image credit: Fujifilm / Oberwerth)

Handcrafted in Germany from the finest materials, Oberwerth camera bags are designed for photographers, creatives, and travellers who seek exceptional quality. According to Fujifilm, the bags exude refined elegance and offer a timeless design that will become a lifelong companion (with a lifetime warranty).

The partnership between these two brands also demonstrates shared values, prioritising a passion for photography as well as Fujifilm’s heritage of iconic design and technological excellence, paired with authentic craftsmanship.

If you can afford one of these new camera bags without taking out a small loan, check out the Fujifilm x Oberwerth special editions below. Available to purchase online or exclusively from Fujifilm’s House of Photography in Covent Garden, London.

Shop the Fujifilm x Oberwerth collection

Fujifilm Momentum (L) £699 at eshop.fujifilm-x.com This luxurious camera bag is made from full-grain cowhide leather in elegant navy blue. It has freely positionable divider pads for storing camera bodies, lenses, and accessories, plus two generous front pockets boast a hidden AirTag compartment for easy access. Fujifilm Weekender Nelson (M) £1,049 at eshop.fujifilm-x.com Sporty elegance meets functional design with this velvety soft and spacious leather bag. As well as your camera, it can also securely hold a 14-inch MacBook with room to spare, making it a versatile companion for photo and business trips.

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