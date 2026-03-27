This digital calendar is the coolest thing I'll never buy

I've been browsing the Amazon Spring Sale this week, and one thing that stood out to me was this ApoloSign Digital Calendar, which has $150 off the 15.6-inch option.

This electronic calendar concept is really intriguing to me. My fiance and I manage our busy schedules together using a paper photo calendar (ours is from Popsa) that we buy each year – but a digital calendar would last for years, surely?

Is it just a giant touchscreen tablet that can be wall-mounted? I'm not entirely sure. The write-up says it can be used as a chore chart and family organiser, and it has access to Google Play apps with Android widgets which is awesome.

But as cool as this smart touchscreen interactive display would look on my kitchen wall, I simply can't justify spending $249 on one (usually $399 pre-discount). If I could afford to, I'd upgrade to the 27-inch model for the best experience, but this will set me back at least $599, according to the company's website. Wowza. I'll keep dreaming.