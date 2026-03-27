This digital calendar is the coolest thing I'll never buy

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I can appreciate the concept, but even with $150 off, I can't justify the cost.

ApoloSign Digital Calendar
(Image credit: ApoloSign)

I've been browsing the Amazon Spring Sale this week, and one thing that stood out to me was this ApoloSign Digital Calendar, which has $150 off the 15.6-inch option.

This electronic calendar concept is really intriguing to me. My fiance and I manage our busy schedules together using a paper photo calendar (ours is from Popsa) that we buy each year – but a digital calendar would last for years, surely?

ApoloSign Digital Calendar (white, 15.6-Inch)
Spring Sale deal
Save 38% ($150)
ApoloSign Digital Calendar (white, 15.6-Inch): was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This would look super modern in most homes, but I wish it didn't cost as much, personally.

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Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls