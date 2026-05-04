Happy Star Wars Day! I’ve found merch to help you celebrate in true galactic style

Can you believe it's been almost 50 years since Star Wars first debuted on our screens? The very first Star Wars movie (Episode IV: A New Hope) was released in the United States on May 25, 1977, and audiences loved it. The franchise has expanded more than anyone could have possibly imagined since then, and is now a hit for all ages.

But why is today Star Wars Day? It's May the fourth. If you've ever seen a Star Wars movie, you'll know that one of the most popular lines is "May the force be with you". Get it? May the FOURTH (instead of FORCE). It's genius, really.

To celebrate Star Wars Day, I've rounded up some of the best merch I could find for top fans to enjoy. From a Death Star popcorn maker to R2D2 stress balls, this collection has it all. I'm personally a huge fan of all the droids and the adorable porgs and ewoks, so they get a special mention.