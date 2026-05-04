Happy Star Wars Day! I’ve found merch to help you celebrate in true galactic style

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May the 4th be with you.

Star Wars Day 2026
(Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini AI)

Can you believe it's been almost 50 years since Star Wars first debuted on our screens? The very first Star Wars movie (Episode IV: A New Hope) was released in the United States on May 25, 1977, and audiences loved it. The franchise has expanded more than anyone could have possibly imagined since then, and is now a hit for all ages.

But why is today Star Wars Day? It's May the fourth. If you've ever seen a Star Wars movie, you'll know that one of the most popular lines is "May the force be with you". Get it? May the FOURTH (instead of FORCE). It's genius, really.