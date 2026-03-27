The world's most literary clock is 15% off right now
It's the ultimate clock for book lovers.
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The humble clock isn't exactly a product that was crying out for a wordy and whimsical redesign. Perhaps the ultimate utilitarian item, it has one job – tell you the time. Surely it isn't possible to inject any lexical delight into that task?
Reader, it is possible. Enter Author Clock. This adorably frivolous concept features an e-ink display to display the time using, yep, actual literary quotes mentioning that particular time. It's a lovely way to discover new authors and books whilst, you know, also discovering the time.
"I passed out on to the road and saw by the lighted dial of a clock that it was ten minutes to ten. In front of me was a large building which displayed the magical name," reads one example taken from James Joyce's Dubliners.
Author Clock was a runaway success on Kickstarter last year, raising over $1M from over 8,000 backers. And now, it's 15% off at Amazon, bringing the price down from $209 to $177.
The Author Clock by Mechanical Design Labs is a WiFi-enabled literary timepiece that displays the time using thousands of book quotes. Featuring a 4–7.5 inch glare-free e-ink display, brass control knob, and USB-C power, it offers regular quote updates and versatile desk or wall mounting options.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.