The world's most literary clock is 15% off right now

The humble clock isn't exactly a product that was crying out for a wordy and whimsical redesign. Perhaps the ultimate utilitarian item, it has one job – tell you the time. Surely it isn't possible to inject any lexical delight into that task?

Reader, it is possible. Enter Author Clock. This adorably frivolous concept features an e-ink display to display the time using, yep, actual literary quotes mentioning that particular time. It's a lovely way to discover new authors and books whilst, you know, also discovering the time.

(Image credit: Author Clock)

"I passed out on to the road and saw by the lighted dial of a clock that it was ten minutes to ten. In front of me was a large building which displayed the magical name," reads one example taken from James Joyce's Dubliners.

Author Clock was a runaway success on Kickstarter last year, raising over $1M from over 8,000 backers. And now, it's 15% off at Amazon, bringing the price down from $209 to $177.