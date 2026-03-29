If you enjoy puzzles, love modelling, have an affinity for crafts and need to give your boring Ikea shelf a bit of personality, then the new trend for 'Book Nooks' is for you. These have become one of the most enchanting home décor trends in recent months, and these tiny, illuminated dioramas can transform a gap in your bookshelf into a window to another world.

Better still, if you love Harry Potter, then you can buy themed ones featuring beloved settings for less right now on Amazon, including the Lego Harry Potter Book Nook: Hogwarts Express for $89.99 (a small $10 saving). Wizarding fans may want to check out why the new Harry Potter TV series is bordering on the uncanny, too.

Most Book Nooks aren't made of Lego; instead, they often more craft-leaning detailed wooden models. Puzzle-style kits like these emphasise assembly as much as display, blending model-making with storytelling. The appeal lies in their hybrid nature – part décor, part puzzle, part escapism – and can turn the dullest bookshelves into deeply personal, curated worlds.