My top useful 3D prints for the Ikea Skadis pegboard
The possibilities are endless, but this is where you start!
I've noticed that a lot of creatives seem to own the IKEA Skadis pegboard, and it's no surprise why. I've had one for around 3 years now, and it's both super useful for storing my 3D printing tools and stylish enough to blend in perfectly with my gaming room aesthetic.
What I love about the IKEA Skadis pegboard is that it can be customised in so many different and unique ways to suit your space, and can even be expanded for larger wall areas too. The best part? If you own one of the best 3D printers on the market, you have endless creative freedom to 3D print accessories that are compatible with your Skadis, and adjust sizes and parameters for the perfect setup (see my Mario Block tool holder below).
I've gathered some of the top (free) files on MakerWorld below to help you find some of the best accessories you can 3D print for your Skadis pegboard. Personally, I think the Skadis looks great in offices, game rooms, workshops, and even kitchens if styled in the right way. Check out my tutorial on how to 3D print cosplay props for more top tips on creating nerdy accessories. I also have a handy guide on how to make a HueForge 3D print, and the best filament dryers, too.
Top 3 Skadis accessories
More Skadis accessories
12 more accessories you can 3D print for your IKEA Skadis Pegboard (there are thousands)
- Want to 3D print your own pegboard? Try this file from MakerWorld.
- This is a great hexagonal shelf (180mm) for the Skadis
- Hooks for the Skadis are one of the easiest prints
- Printing a Skadis Display Shelf should be your priority
- This basic plier holder is genius
- K