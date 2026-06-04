My top useful 3D prints for the Ikea Skadis pegboard

I've noticed that a lot of creatives seem to own the IKEA Skadis pegboard, and it's no surprise why. I've had one for around 3 years now, and it's both super useful for storing my 3D printing tools and stylish enough to blend in perfectly with my gaming room aesthetic.

What I love about the IKEA Skadis pegboard is that it can be customised in so many different and unique ways to suit your space, and can even be expanded for larger wall areas too. The best part? If you own one of the best 3D printers on the market, you have endless creative freedom to 3D print accessories that are compatible with your Skadis, and adjust sizes and parameters for the perfect setup (see my Mario Block tool holder below).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I've gathered some of the top (free) files on MakerWorld below to help you find some of the best accessories you can 3D print for your Skadis pegboard. Personally, I think the Skadis looks great in offices, game rooms, workshops, and even kitchens if styled in the right way. Check out my tutorial on how to 3D print cosplay props for more top tips on creating nerdy accessories. I also have a handy guide on how to make a HueForge 3D print, and the best filament dryers, too.

Top 3 Skadis accessories

Ikea Skadis Mario Parts Mario-themed accessories View at makerworld.com Mario fans NEED this themed Skadis collection. Ikea Skadis brick shelf Brick studs shelf View at makerworld.com Love Lego? You'll love this Skadis brick shelf display. Ikea Skadis Switch 2 Dock Switch 2 Wall / Skadis mount View at makerworld.com Keep tabs on your Switch 2 with this Dock / Skadis mount

More Skadis accessories

12 more accessories you can 3D print for your IKEA Skadis Pegboard (there are thousands)