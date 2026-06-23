<a id="elk-9eb00c4c-d80a-42c0-a4ed-e2cab42710b9"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-cb-3d-printing-live-blog-2">Welcome to the CB 3D printing live blog!!</h2><p id="elk-d5264624-14d5-449a-b31e-36180bc1184f">Hey guys, Beth here. I'm Creative Bloq's ecommerce writer, and after a successful Black Friday of reporting on the best 3D printing deals, I'm thrilled to share that we're doing it all over again for Prime <del>Day</del> Week.</p><p>I've been 3D printing since November 2023, and let's just say I've come a long way. If you saw my article on <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.creativebloq.com/advice/things-they-dont-tell-you-about-3d-printing" data-url="https://www.creativebloq.com/advice/things-they-dont-tell-you-about-3d-printing" data-hl-processed="none">3 weeks with a 3D printer</a> &ndash; no you didn't &#129763;&#128514;.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-d5264624-14d5-449a-b31e-36180bc1184f-2">Joining the Bambu Lab club felt like a turning point for me, and I'm incredibly lucky to have gotten my hands on a ton of the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.creativebloq.com/buying-guides/best-3d-printers" data-url="https://www.creativebloq.com/buying-guides/best-3d-printers" data-hl-processed="none">best 3D printers </a>for reviews and experience to share with CB readers.</p><p>With that introduction out of the way, let's dive into the best 3D printing deals on machines, tools, materials, and accessories that <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.creativebloq.com/tag/amazon-prime-day" target="_blank" data-url="https://www.creativebloq.com/tag/amazon-prime-day" data-hl-processed="none">Prime Day 2026</a> has to offer.</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-1d8a45b2-82a9-4e1f-8908-3c80f661c9a2"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:240px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:100.00%;"><img id="MpPGad6bDtUjuGJcDsgZEn" name="3D Printer Sticker by Creality Official" alt="Creality mascot heart hands" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/MpPGad6bDtUjuGJcDsgZEn.gif" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="240" height="240" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Creality / GIPHY)</span></figcaption></figure>