Yes, you do need a filament dryer for your 3D printer - and this one from Creality is 20% off

By published

Improve your print quality overnight with this handy tool

If you're shopping for a filament dryer for your 3D printing materials, then I've spotted a great deal with $40 off the Creality Space Pi X4 over at Amazon. This brings the price to just $158.99, down from $199 for a limited time, and trust me, while this might seem like a lot to pay, it's a necessary investment for printing PLA, and an absolute must-have if you plan on printing TPU anytime soon.

I've heard that the Creality Space Pi X4 is one of the best filament dryers you can buy, and reaches temperatures as high as 80 degrees Celsius, which is really impressive and ideal for engineering-type filaments. I recently got my hands on the SUNLU AMS upgrade for my Bambu Lab printer, and while this dryer add-on is excellent, it can only reach 70 at its maximum.

Creality Space Pi X4: was $199 now $158.99 at Amazon

With a Creality Space Pi X4, you can dry four rolls of filament simultaneously while printing, as well as regenerate any dessicants you have lying around. It also boasts an independent PTC heater on either side, which means you can dry your filament at two different temperatures all in one machine (perfect for when there are different filament types requiring different temps).

Buying advice: You can get the exact same deal for an extra cent when shopping directly from Creality's website (it's listed for $159), and benefit from a 12-month warranty and lifetime customer support, which is far better if you're happy to ditch Prime next-day delivery.

