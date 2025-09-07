If you're shopping for a filament dryer for your 3D printing materials, then I've spotted a great deal with $40 off the Creality Space Pi X4 over at Amazon. This brings the price to just $158.99, down from $199 for a limited time, and trust me, while this might seem like a lot to pay, it's a necessary investment for printing PLA, and an absolute must-have if you plan on printing TPU anytime soon.

I've heard that the Creality Space Pi X4 is one of the best filament dryers you can buy, and reaches temperatures as high as 80 degrees Celsius, which is really impressive and ideal for engineering-type filaments. I recently got my hands on the SUNLU AMS upgrade for my Bambu Lab printer, and while this dryer add-on is excellent, it can only reach 70 at its maximum.

Still not sure if you need a filament dryer? I get it. I used to question whether owning a filament dryer was really necessary, especially considering how expensive 3D printing is already. But after using one of the best 3D printers, I've learned that there are some materials that absorb moisture a lot more than others. I've only just started using PETG-CF as well as different types of TPU with my Bambu Lab X1 Carbon, and it states on the box that you MUST dry out these filaments first before even attempting to use them.

For more details on this deal and dryer, I've got you covered below.

Today's best filament dryer deal

Save 20% Creality Space Pi X4: was $199 now $158.99 at Amazon With a Creality Space Pi X4, you can dry four rolls of filament simultaneously while printing, as well as regenerate any dessicants you have lying around. It also boasts an independent PTC heater on either side, which means you can dry your filament at two different temperatures all in one machine (perfect for when there are different filament types requiring different temps). Buying advice: You can get the exact same deal for an extra cent when shopping directly from Creality's website (it's listed for $159), and benefit from a 12-month warranty and lifetime customer support, which is far better if you're happy to ditch Prime next-day delivery. Read more ▼

In the market for a new 3D printer? Take a look at these deals I've found below using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7 to find you the best current prices.