We've just had October Prime Day, and Black Friday is fast approaching, but if you're looking for a deal on some of the best PS5 games the now is the perfect time. There's over 50% off some of my ultimate wishlist titles over at Amazon in the UK right now, and we're seeing the occasional US deal crop up too.

I've rounded up my top picks and recommendations below, but there's plenty more where these PS5 game deals came from, no matter which genre is your go-to.

For some alternative options, see our picks of the best game consoles as well as the best retro game consoles (which make excellent Christmas gifts FYI).

Best Deal Save 50% Horizon Forbidden West (Standard Edition) : was £69.99 now £34.79 at Amazon Aloy's story continues in this sequel to the original Horizon Zero Dawn RPG action game. This has been on my wishlist for a while now, and with 50% I'm even more tempted to take the plunge and dive into the next dangerous frontier, with new mysterious threats. Read more ▼

Newest game Save £10 Ghost of Yōtei : was £69.99 now £59.99 at Amazon Umm... what do you mean this game ALREADY has a discount? It only came out on October 2nd, making it just 18 days old at the time of writing. Don't walk, run! This title follows on from the hit Ghost of Tsushima, and acts as a standalone sequel to the game, so it doesn't matter if you haven't played the previous game. Read more ▼

Also pretty new Save £15 Death Stranding 2: was £69.99 now £54.99 at Amazon One of my top wishlist games for 2025 has a generous £15 discount at Amazon. This game was only released 4 months ago, so it's great to see a price cut in time for the festive season. I haven't played the first Death Stranding game yet, but as a Walking Dead fan (the protagonist is played by Norman Reedus) and lover of post-apocalyptic – I'm almost positive that I'll love this series and want to play the second instalment. Read more ▼

Best multiplayer Save 42% Split Fiction: was $49.99 now $28.98 at Amazon From the creators of It Takes Two (an excellent multiplayer game for couples), Split Fiction is a co-op hit that sees two writers trapped together in their own completely different fictional stories, as they have to work together to find a way out of the simulation. Surf on sand sharks, explore cyber cities, and dodge ogres in this fun adventure. Read more ▼

Hit classic Save 16% The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt:: was £13.14 now £10.99 at Amazon This might not be a mega price cut but it's the lowest that I've ever seen The Witcher 3 fall to, and for just £10.99 it's an absolute steal. Geralt of Rivia is the ultimate mercenary monster hunter in this open-world adventure, set in a dark fantasy universe. This game has previously won over 250 Game of the Year awards, and it deserves them all. Read more ▼

Web-slinging fun Save 35% Marvel's Spider-man 2 : was £69.99 now £45.77 at Amazon This isn't the lowest price we've seen this game fall to, but it's still a great deal considering how well the other two Spider-Man games have held their value. Since finishing the original Spider-Man on my PS4 and completing Spider-Man Miles Morales too, there's only so much longer I can wait to play the next instalment of the series, and I'm not holding my breath that I'll be able to get it for £30 anytime soon. Read more ▼

New release Save 30% Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds: was £64.99 now £45.35 at Amazon Sonic fans, this new game was only released on September 25th, and you can already snag 30% off it thanks to the deal above. Forget Mario Kart, with this racing game, you can speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of play modes, and build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style. There's also the chance to warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions while you drive, where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Read more ▼

Save 40% Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition: was £49.99 now £29.95 at Amazon Fun fact: I own this game but have NEVER played it. The copy is still sealed. I bought it back when I worked at CeX, so it's been on my gaming shelf for at least 5 years. I 'll get around to playing it one day, but this Ultimate Edition includes a code to unlock the 2023 expansion pack, Phantom Liberty, as well as in-game swag & digital goodies inspired by CD PROJEKT RED games. Read more ▼