If you're into 3D printing, then I'm willing to bet you're already familiar with Bambu Lab and its incredibly premium products. This morning, I was stunned to discover that the company's X1 Carbon printer has hit its lowest price ever for the combo model (which includes an AMS), down to just $999.99 over at Best Buy.

The X1 Carbon Combo is one of the best 3D printers on the market, and it used to retail for a whopping $1,449 at launch, decreasing to $1,249, where it now sits comfortably. This printer is a top choice for professional creatives, hobbyists, cosplayers (with a larger budget), and complete beginners to 3D printing looking to produce high-quality models from materials like PLA, ABS, PETG, and even TPU.

Not only does this Best Buy deal knock a generous $250 / £350 off the price, but this is the lowest that I've ever seen the X1C combo listed for, and an even better price than during Bambu Lab's anniversary sale that we reported on back in June. The X series of printers has been outshone recently by the new Bambu Lab H2D and H2S models that offer laser engraving, cutting, and drawing all in one machine (watch out Cricut).

But don't let this put you off from getting the X1 Carbon, as it truly is a 5-star machine. I've got all the details on this deal for you below (and there's a discount in the UK too), but if you need more convincing, then check out my recent Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo review.

US DEAL Save 20% Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS) : was $1,249 now $999.99 at Best Buy Overview: I can't believe that this flagship printer from Bambu Lab is at its LOWEST PRICE EVER. For under $1K, this 3D printer is an absolute steal for more advanced users and comes bundled with an AMS (automated material system) unit included for multicolour and multimaterial printing. Key features: It has a fully enclosed Core XY design, ultra-lightweight carbon rail, 40W ceramic heater, vibration and extrusion compensation, can print a Benchy in just 16 minutes, built-in AI camera, need I go on? Release Date: August 2022 Quick specs: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Print Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle: 0.4mm | Display: yes, built-in | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Materials: PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, PVA, PET | Weight: 22.3 kg (including AMS) | Price History: We last saw the combo model fall to $1,249 / £1,049 during Bambu Lab's big Anniversary sale a few months back, so this new low deal is pretty fantastic. Review Consensus: I still use the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon combo every day, and it truly is phenomenal. It just works. There's no fuss, no stress, and very minimal maintenance needed. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Read more ▼

UK DEAL Save £350 Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo: was £1,439 now £1,089 at Bambu Lab The same printer as above, I love the Bambu Lab X1C, and still use mine every day since getting my hands on one for review. It has a fully enclosed Core XY design, is compatible with a multitude of filament types, has smart AI monitoring features, a built-in camera, and the best part? You don't need to babysit it every time there's a colour change. It just works. It's flawless. Get one. Read more ▼

