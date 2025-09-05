I’m stunned to see the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo down to just $999

With an AMS included, you won’t find a better 3D printer at this price point.

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon
(Image credit: Future)

If you're into 3D printing, then I'm willing to bet you're already familiar with Bambu Lab and its incredibly premium products. This morning, I was stunned to discover that the company's X1 Carbon printer has hit its lowest price ever for the combo model (which includes an AMS), down to just $999.99 over at Best Buy.

The X1 Carbon Combo is one of the best 3D printers on the market, and it used to retail for a whopping $1,449 at launch, decreasing to $1,249, where it now sits comfortably. This printer is a top choice for professional creatives, hobbyists, cosplayers (with a larger budget), and complete beginners to 3D printing looking to produce high-quality models from materials like PLA, ABS, PETG, and even TPU.

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS)
US DEAL
Save 20%
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo (with AMS) : was $1,249 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Overview: I can't believe that this flagship printer from Bambu Lab is at its LOWEST PRICE EVER. For under $1K, this 3D printer is an absolute steal for more advanced users and comes bundled with an AMS (automated material system) unit included for multicolour and multimaterial printing.

Key features: It has a fully enclosed Core XY design, ultra-lightweight carbon rail, 40W ceramic heater, vibration and extrusion compensation, can print a Benchy in just 16 minutes, built-in AI camera, need I go on?

Release Date: August 2022

Quick specs: Build Volume: 256x256x256mm | Print Speed: 500mm/s(Max) | Nozzle: 0.4mm | Display: yes, built-in | Build Platform: Bambu Textured PEI Plate | Materials: PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, PVA, PET | Weight: 22.3 kg (including AMS) |

Price History: We last saw the combo model fall to $1,249 / £1,049 during Bambu Lab's big Anniversary sale a few months back, so this new low deal is pretty fantastic.

Review Consensus: I still use the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon combo every day, and it truly is phenomenal. It just works. There's no fuss, no stress, and very minimal maintenance needed.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo
UK DEAL
Save £350
Bambu Lab X1 Carbon Combo: was £1,439 now £1,089 at Bambu Lab

The same printer as above, I love the Bambu Lab X1C, and still use mine every day since getting my hands on one for review. It has a fully enclosed Core XY design, is compatible with a multitude of filament types, has smart AI monitoring features, a built-in camera, and the best part? You don't need to babysit it every time there's a colour change. It just works. It's flawless. Get one.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Bambu Lab printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.

