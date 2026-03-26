The new Harry Potter TV series is bordering on the uncanny

As someone with chronic movie remake fatigue, HBO's new Harry Potter series didn't fill me with much excitement. For many (myself included), the original film franchise is a beacon of nostalgia, and I was happy to let it rest, but alas, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is here, and it's already dividing audiences.

From its stunning sets to its iconic character design, the original Harry Potter franchise captured a tangible sense of magic and wonder that has stuck with fans of all ages. The new HBO series clearly has big boots to fill, but whether it can live up to the gold standard of the original remains to be seen.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

The official teaser trailer for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has all the hallmarks of nostalgia bait. With a swelling, emotive score and shots of beloved characters like Hagrid and Snape, it ushers you into a familiarity that feels safe and well-trodden. But that's its biggest flaw.

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The sets are nostalgic, the scenes feel familiar, but the warmth of the original films is missing. Without John Williams' iconic score, it feels like an off-brand TV adaptation, and while beautiful, the cinematography has that signature TV show sheen that loses the grandeur of the movies. With the new cast in place, the HBO series feels like visiting Hogwarts in a muddled dream, rather than an immersive portal into the wizarding world. The result is a strange, uncanny undertone that feels like a shadow of the original.

(Image credit: HBO)

"It looks well made… but it also just looks like the movies. Uncannily so, with some imagery and shots looking pretty near identical. Which then makes me wonder… what’s the point?" a fan on Reddit wrote. "This feels like I woke up in an alternate reality where the series all looks and sounds the same but the characters have different faces," another added.

"It just feels so weird. There have been tons of remakes and reboots in my lifetime but I can’t think of one that looks quite so… uncanny. Like, the Harry Potter world is so distinct and iconic that it feels weird just redoing the story with what looks like even the same shots as the originals. It’s like they’ve literally just plastered new actors over the original," one critic commented.

For more entertainment news, check out why Disney's Moana trailer is causing controversy or take a look at why Disney's live-action remakes are all wrong.