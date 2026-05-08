Need a hand to get started in the with the best 3D modelling software. Autodesk, the company behind Maya and 3ds MAX has free new tool to help.

Project Falcon is intended to lower the barrier to 3D creation through an easily accessible browser-based platform that requires no previous experience. The interface has been built to guide users through the whole workflow, making it efficient and intuitive and eliminating the need to know technical jargon.

Available as a technology preview, Project Falcon doesn't provide complete manual control like fully fledged 3D modelling software. Instead, the browser-based tool involves kitbashing, which entails assembling premade parts.

There's a big library of parts to choose from, covering thousands of assets. Users can pick and mix to build a wide variety of 3D models, including vehicles and spaceships. You can then export the models and refine them in Autodesk's Maya or 3ds Max or in Blender. They're also suitable for 3D printing, Autodesk says.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Autodesk) (Image credit: Autodesk)

The solution is likely to appeal to newcomers who want to build 3D models without the learning curve and technical jargon.

There's nothing to install, and users get a dedicated cloud space for their assets. You will need to create an Autodesk account.

(Image credit: Autodesk)

You can get Project Falcon for free from the Autodesk website.