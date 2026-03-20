Unity Studio is a no-code app that could open 3D design to everyone

The options for rapid 3D design iteration continue to expand. While Autodesk and Maxon explore AI 3D model generation in Wonder 3D and Cinema 4D for iPad respectively, Unity Studio now offers an intuitive web-based editor for code-free creation of 3D industrial applications.

Unity Studio is a new browser-based, no-code platform that aims to allow teams to create and publish interactive real-time 3D experiences without the need for traditional game-engine development skills (Unity's game engine retains a place in our pick of the best game development software).

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Unity Studio, which was launched in beta last year, is a simplified version of the Unity Editor. It's been designed to make 3D creation more accessible to designers and product teams by simplifying workflows and removing the need for C# coding or heavy desktop software.

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The web app supports multiple file formats, including common formats for 3D models and geometry, CAD-derived assets and 3D materials, and provides a drag-and-drop system and visual scripting for creating interactive 3D experiences that can be easily shared across devices.

Users can visually arrange 3D environments and objects, add behaviors and logic using the visual scripting tools and then share interactive prototypes to allow rapid reviews and iteration.

Unity's targeting product designers, architects, engineers and marketing teams who need interactive 3D without game development expertise. Cited use cases include validating HMI prototypes for automotive or industrial dashboards, building product configurators for sales and marketing teams and creating training simulations and walkthroughs.

While it offers strong potential for industrial and product use cases, Unity Studio doesn't have the depth of game development workflows and browser-based rendering may be less powerful than desktop Unity for high-end projects.

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A tutorial is available plus a repository of documentation of Unity Studio's features. Pricing is US $799 per seat per year, including Unity Asset Manager. There's a 30-day free trial available.

For more CAD options, see our guides to the best CAD software and the best laptops for CAD.