Gamers are happy with Ubisoft for once. The developer has finally unveiled Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of the 2013 pirate-themed action-adventure game, and it's going down a storm.

The trailers reveal what looks to be a faithful recreation of the original with significantly upgraded graphics thanks to Ubisoft's Anvil engine. It's “not an RPG”, game director Richard Knight has stressed, and the story remains the same.

Nostalgic fans have been poring over the trailers and making side-by-side comparisons to show how closely the remake respects the original while improving textures, lighting, and character models and adding much more detail to cities, forts and islands.

Article continues below

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (2013) vs Resynced (2026) pic.twitter.com/lg0dWYKRGbApril 23, 2026

Sorpresa. Comparativa gameplay de Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced. Este remake va a ser una locura.Video: https://t.co/C6DrKlL8iT pic.twitter.com/leYm5dUTC3April 23, 2026

I've seen some people calling Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced just a reskin and that simply can't be further from the truth.This example here shows how insane the upgrade to the Resynced version is pic.twitter.com/mPm6leEEQBApril 23, 2026

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag | Resynced vs Original pic.twitter.com/dwkn74yRsdApril 23, 2026

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced graphics upgrade is massive, the game is far more detailed, especially in towns with just how much clutter there is now.Edward himself looks identical to how he looked in the old cinematic trailers, this is a huge step-up & looks gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/Qiagb4JhQcApril 23, 2026

🟦Cutscene comparison of Classic and Black Flag Resynced🏴‍☠️#AssassinsCreedBlackFlagResynced #AssassinsCreed #Ubisoft pic.twitter.com/6KzpT91kSiApril 24, 2026

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced invites players to return to the Caribbean as Edward Kenway. The game has been rebuilt from the ground up, led by Ubisoft Singapore. Fans are praising the amount of respect for the original, with some commenting that the in-engine gameplay now looks as good as the CGI trailers for the original game.

That's not to say that there aren't changes. The combat system has been tweaked to bring the action more in line with the parry focus of more recent titles in the franchise. A crouch button is intended to enhance stealth and the parkour system is being expanded to allow free jumps, back ejects and side ejects. There's also new narrative content recorded with Matt Ryan as Edward

There's no Freedom Cry DLC and the original multiplayer mode is gone too, along with some of the playable modern day sections have been excised. You can see the trailers in full below.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Official Game Overview Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will release worldwide on 9 July, available on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam and the Epic Games Store.