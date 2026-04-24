Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced vs the original – the difference is striking

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The remade pirate game is generating waves of nostalgia with a night-and-day graphics upgrade.

Gamers are happy with Ubisoft for once. The developer has finally unveiled Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of the 2013 pirate-themed action-adventure game, and it's going down a storm.

The trailers reveal what looks to be a faithful recreation of the original with significantly upgraded graphics thanks to Ubisoft's Anvil engine. It's “not an RPG”, game director Richard Knight has stressed, and the story remains the same.

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Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced invites players to return to the Caribbean as Edward Kenway. The game has been rebuilt from the ground up, led by Ubisoft Singapore. Fans are praising the amount of respect for the original, with some commenting that the in-engine gameplay now looks as good as the CGI trailers for the original game.

That's not to say that there aren't changes. The combat system has been tweaked to bring the action more in line with the parry focus of more recent titles in the franchise. A crouch button is intended to enhance stealth and the parkour system is being expanded to allow free jumps, back ejects and side ejects. There's also new narrative content recorded with Matt Ryan as Edward

There's no Freedom Cry DLC and the original multiplayer mode is gone too, along with some of the playable modern day sections have been excised. You can see the trailers in full below.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Official Game Overview Trailer - YouTube Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Official Game Overview Trailer - YouTube
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Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will release worldwide on 9 July, available on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

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