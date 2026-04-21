Should you follow trends in 2026? Watch our webinar

Our Creative Bloq x Brand Impact Awards webinar series kicks off with 'Should you follow branding trends in 2026? For this webinar I was lucky enough to sit down with two leading creatives, Atsaya Gabiryalpillai, who is currently an Independent Senior Brand and Motion designer (formerly at For the People) and Jenifer Lehker, a Senior Partner at Lippincott. We discussed all things trends, from the specific movements they're leaning into this year to the big question of whether trends really hold true value.

Jenifer and Atsaya, who were both BIA judges in 2025, explained how trends fit into their design, independent and agency workflows, as well as advising on the best ways for creatives to utilise trends without the risking 'sameness' in the industry.

You can see the whole webinar below, and watch out on our social platforms for some bonus quickfire questions from our 'Five Questions With' segment.

Creative Bloq BIA 2026 Webinar - YouTube Watch On

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