Should you follow trends in 2026? Watch our webinar
I sit down with two leading designers to explore what trends mean this year.
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Our Creative Bloq x Brand Impact Awards webinar series kicks off with 'Should you follow branding trends in 2026? For this webinar I was lucky enough to sit down with two leading creatives, Atsaya Gabiryalpillai, who is currently an Independent Senior Brand and Motion designer (formerly at For the People) and Jenifer Lehker, a Senior Partner at Lippincott. We discussed all things trends, from the specific movements they're leaning into this year to the big question of whether trends really hold true value.
Jenifer and Atsaya, who were both BIA judges in 2025, explained how trends fit into their design, independent and agency workflows, as well as advising on the best ways for creatives to utilise trends without the risking 'sameness' in the industry.
You can see the whole webinar below, and watch out on our social platforms for some bonus quickfire questions from our 'Five Questions With' segment.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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