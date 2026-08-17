If you're making the transition from 2D to 3D art, you need to understand pivots and centre points to prevent total chaos

This is a part of our series of features on the basics of 3D art and animation. Also see our pieces on 3D art workflows, how to smooth or harden 3D models and what a 3D object is made of. If you need the tools to get started, see our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling.

Nearly every 3D scene you’ll ever build sits inside a universe that expands in every direction, which is only bounded by the capabilities of your computer. If you’re an artist who uses 2D drawing applications, adding a third dimension to navigate can be difficult to get your head around.

The one constant is that every 3D scene does have a determined centre point, at which most 3D objects appear when first created. So why do some objects appear with their centre in the middle of the scene’s centre point? And yet others, such as a human figure, appear as if they are standing on the scene’s centre?

This is because every object within a 3D scene has its own ‘centre point’, and in the case of the human figure, this centre point just so happens to be at their feet. This has the potential to get confusing. When moving, rotating, or scaling an object, understanding where you want it in your 3D scene and where the centre of the scene is becomes critical – especially when animating, as the centre point of an object is used by the 3D software as its pivot point.

Thankfully, though, most 3D applications make it easy to move, scale, and rotate objects within a 3D scene and show where its pivot point is. That said, being aware they exist is a key factor in being a better 3D artist.

01. Where is the middle of my 3D scene? Actually being aware that a 3D scene does have a middle is a surprising omission even professional 3D artists can make. Most 3D applications, such as Blender, make it easy to show where the centre of the scene is with their default viewport – it’s the intersection of the red and green lines when opening a new scene.

02. Moving, rotating, and scaling an object Be mindful that each object has its own centre point, as can be seen in this ZBrush default figure with the gimbal tool activated. Even though its feet are placed on the floor, its rotation point is actually around the crotch area. However, in another 3D application, this pivot point could be at the figure’s feet.

03. Moving an object’s pivot point The good thing about pivot points is that they can be moved. In ZBrush, for example, pressing Alt (PC) or Option (Mac) on the gimbal allows the gimbal to be moved independently of the object, allowing full creative control for sculpting. Alternatively, parenting an object to a null or group object can create an independent pivot point.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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