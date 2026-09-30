Meet the 3D printing tool I can’t believe I ever went without
Removing supports has never looked so easy thanks to the Hozo NeoSander.
Last year, I put together an article and demo video on the 6 essential tools for finishing your 3D prints. Almost exactly 12 months later, I think I need to make a part 2. My process for tidying up printed 3D models has been revolutionised thanks to one handheld electric tool.
A company called Hozo sent me its new NeoSander for consideration, and I haven't been able to stop using it. Anybody who owns one of the best 3D printers will tell you what a pain it can be to clean up prints with noticeable errors. Support removal, a stuck brim, too much brim, general sanding – all problems that this sander can solve in mere minutes. If it wasn't obvious, I'm really impressed with it.
On the other hand, what I used to consider a complete or "acceptable" print now looks awful in comparison to the standard set by using the NeoSander. Take a look at the video I put together below for a quick unboxing and test run of the Hozo NeoSander and precise saw attachments (sold separately).
Testing the Hozo NeoSander on 3D printed PLA models
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Like what you see? Get yourself a Hozo NeoSander for less using our links below, where it's currently 10% off for the sander alone or 15% off for the Premium Combo.
I would absolutely advise getting the saw collection add-on for the NeoSander, as I found this to be a must-have for digging through tough supports or shaving off areas of overhung 3D parts. You could accomplish the same task using just the sander heads, but I found that the saws worked a lot quicker/cleaner.
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Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
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