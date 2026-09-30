Meet the 3D printing tool I can’t believe I ever went without

Last year, I put together an article and demo video on the 6 essential tools for finishing your 3D prints. Almost exactly 12 months later, I think I need to make a part 2. My process for tidying up printed 3D models has been revolutionised thanks to one handheld electric tool.

A company called Hozo sent me its new NeoSander for consideration, and I haven't been able to stop using it. Anybody who owns one of the best 3D printers will tell you what a pain it can be to clean up prints with noticeable errors. Support removal, a stuck brim, too much brim, general sanding – all problems that this sander can solve in mere minutes. If it wasn't obvious, I'm really impressed with it.

(Image credit: Future)

On the other hand, what I used to consider a complete or "acceptable" print now looks awful in comparison to the standard set by using the NeoSander. Take a look at the video I put together below for a quick unboxing and test run of the Hozo NeoSander and precise saw attachments (sold separately).

Testing the Hozo NeoSander on 3D printed PLA models

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Like what you see? Get yourself a Hozo NeoSander for less using our links below, where it's currently 10% off for the sander alone or 15% off for the Premium Combo.

I would absolutely advise getting the saw collection add-on for the NeoSander, as I found this to be a must-have for digging through tough supports or shaving off areas of overhung 3D parts. You could accomplish the same task using just the sander heads, but I found that the saws worked a lot quicker/cleaner.