Bambu Lab’s massive Halloween sale is all treat, with up to 30% of 3D printing supplies

Forget Amazon Prime Day in October. If you're into 3D printing, or looking to stock up on materials or upgrade to a more professional machine, the Bambu Lab Halloween Sale is where it's at. And it can even sort you out for decorations.

Running until 16 October, the Bambu Lab sale has up to $250 off the H2D AMS Combo, an all-in-one creative hub that can handle plotting and cutting as well as being one of the best 3D printers.

There's also up to 30% off filament when you buy in bulk, special themed combos and up 20% off Maker's Supply Halloween specials.

Bambu Lab Halloween Sale top picks

US Deals

Pro deal Save 13% ($250) Bambu Lab H2D AMS Combo: was $1,999 now $1,749 at Bambu Lab This impressive machine is an advanced, all-in-one personal creation hub. It's aimed at creative pros who want a combination of 3D printing (with dual left and right nozzles for advanced multi-material and support-interface printing) with cutting, drawing, and laser engraving all in one machine.

Save 7% ($100) Bambu Lab H2S AMS Combo: was $1,499 now $1,399 at Bambu Lab Like the H2D above, the 2S model is also capable of multiple tasks, including, laser engraving, cutting and a pen plotting tool for drawing. The difference is that the H2S has a single-nozzle setup optimised for reliable, large-volume, single-material build rather than multi-material.

Bambu Lab UK deals

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Bambu Lab printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.