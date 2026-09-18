The huge Anycubic anniversary sale has up to $550 off 3D printer bundles

Whether you're curious about 3D printing or ready to upgrade your existing machine, now's a good time to shop because the Anycubic 11th anniversary sale has up to $500 off bundles. Top picks on bestsellers include $170 off the Kobra S1 ACE 2 Pro Combo for 16-colour FDM printing.

While some of the best 3D printers can be complex, we rate this as a great setup for beginners, hobbyists and pro creators alike. There are also deals on larger machines and Anycubic's top resin printers too, and there are discounts on materials and other supplies. You can claim a pack of vouchers for additional savings if you subscribe to the Anycubic newsletter.

Note that prices are without tax, which can vary depending on region.

Large builds Save 27% ($300) Anycubic Kobra S1 Max Combo: was $1,099 now $799 at us.anycubic3d.com The Kobra S1 Max Combo features a larger 350mm cubed build volume, designed for printing big items like helmets or props in one piece. It includes a 65°C heated chamber and 350°C hotend.