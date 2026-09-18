The huge Anycubic anniversary sale has up to $550 off 3D printer bundles

Whether you're curious about 3D printing or ready to upgrade your existing machine, now's a good time to shop because the Anycubic 11th anniversary sale has up to $500 off bundles. Top picks on bestsellers include $170 off the Kobra S1 ACE 2 Pro Combo for 16-colour FDM printing.
While some of the best 3D printers can be complex, we rate this as a great setup for beginners, hobbyists and pro creators alike. There are also deals on larger machines and Anycubic's top resin printers too, and there are discounts on materials and other supplies. You can claim a pack of vouchers for additional savings if you subscribe to the Anycubic newsletter.
Note that prices are without tax, which can vary depending on region.
The Kobra S1 Combo is Anycubic's first core XY construction FDM 3D printer, and we found it has a lot of potential. It's fast, produces beautiful prints and it's easy to set up for beginners. The ACE 2 Pro allows up to 16-colour printing.
The Kobra S1 Max Combo features a larger 350mm cubed build volume, designed for printing big items like helmets or props in one piece. It includes a 65°C heated chamber and 350°C hotend.
If it's a resin printer you're after, the Photon P1 is now great value from only $499 Anycubic, although I'd recommend adding the dual material printing kit, which costs another $20. This offers a dual-vat process, allowing you to print with multiple colours or materials simultaneously.
For larger build volumes of up to 8.3 litres, there's also $150 off the Photon P1 Max, reduced from $999 to $849.
If you're content with printing using only 4 colours, then this option is a great-value 3D printer to get started with. The Anycubic Kobra X is an FDM Cartesian-style bedslinger. Quick assembly and easy automated calibration make it a fantastic entry-level machine for newcomers.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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