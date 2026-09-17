Laika's final Wildwood trailer as absolutely stunning, but would you know it's stopmotion animation?

There's little over a month to go before Wildwood reaches cinemas on 23 October, and Laika Studios has released the final trailer. As we already knew, the movie looks incredible, taking stopmotion animation to whole new level with its epic scale and polished execution.

In fact, it's so impressive that some are questioning whether it's too polished.

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Wildwood is an adaptation of the 2011 children's fantasy novel written by Colin Meloy of The Decemberists and illustrated by Carson Ellis. The first book in The Wildwood Chronicles trilogy follows two seventh-graders, Prue and Curtis, as they enter the magical Impassable Wilderness in Portland, Oregon, to rescue their baby brother.

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True to Laika's signature animation style, the film combines traditional stop‑motion with CGI enhancements (check out how Laika animates water). That creates a smooth, polished aesthetic while Laika's process of animating on ones creates very fluid motion.

On social media and YouTube, this has some people asking, if it doesn't look like stop motion, why use stop motion at all?

It's true that a lot of viewers might not realise that they're watching stopmotion. And it's true that many fans of stop motion will tell you that what they like is its imperfection: the visibly handcrafted nature that makes it feel warmer and more human.

But while Wildwood might not have the obvious rough edges that the medium's known for, I think it's wrong to say that the studio could have achieved Wildwood's look digitally, and I have to disagree with people who says it looks like Pixar-style CG 3D animation.

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Wildwood has a sense of tactility with tangible physics and organic textures that digital renders can't replicate in the same way. In stopmotion, the puppets are heavy, fabrics have natural folds, and objects interact mechanically. The physical force of gravity is real. In pure CGI, every bounce of a curl, shift in clothing, and footprint must be artificially simulated.

There's also the lighting. A digital camera can only mimic real light. Laika uses physical camera lenses to shoot a miniature world lit by actual studio lamps gives The way light scatters across real materials, like the 9,000 tiny hand-placed feathers on General Eagle puppet or the way light filters through translucent materials give a different feeling to the depth of a scene.

And then there's the subtlety of the micro-vibrations in physical objects moved frame-by-frame. These lend an organic, living pulse to the film that digital math can't capture naturally. The CGI doesn't replace stopmotion in this sense; it expands its scale.

What do you think? Would you know that Wildwood was stopmotion if you didn't know it was made by Laika?

Wildwood will be released on 23 October. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best laptops for animation and the best animation software.