How Trails in the Sky gets it right when it comes to remaking a classic JRPG

If you're new to the Trails games, you might be surprised and daunted by the fact that in the JRPG series' two-decade history, it stretches to 13 mainline games with an interconnected narrative continuity that rivals the MCU. While these also consist of a number of different arcs focusing on specific regions and groups of characters, I would always recommend that newcomers start from the beginning with Trails in the Sky, which introduces you to its unique industrial fantasy world from the perspective of 16-year old girl Estelle Bright, one of the most memorable female protagonists in gaming at a time when they were a rarity.

The problem however is that those early games are only accessible via Steam, while the pixel art style might not be as palatable to audiences compared to the more modern 3D entries (it should be noted that Japanese developer Nihon Falcom is a smaller-sized company than the likes of Square Enix and so hadn't made the transition to full 3D back in the noughties).

The good news is that the games have received sumptuous modern remakes, and I regarded Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter as the best remake released in 2025. I'm still currently playing through Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter, which launches today, but after having a chance to also get hands-on with a couple other upcoming JRPG remakes, including Final Fantasy VII Revelation and Persona 4 Revival, it's only really made it clear to me how much Falcom gets right when it comes to modernising a classic.

From sprites and stills to 3D anime

(Image credit: Nihon Falcom)

The uninitiated might glance at the multi-chapter release of Trails in the Sky and make comparisons with the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. That's not the case here, as the Trails games have always been made up of arcs consisting of multiple games. Falcom might not have the same budget and graphical grunt as the other Japanese studios that made the leap to 3D earlier on, but what has made the Trails series special is its focus on narrative, so even the early games were dense with character dialogue and lore, and even minor NPCs would have names and backstories.

In short, there's already so much existing material that means Trails in the Sky doesn't need to have its story expanded, while 2nd Chapter sticks to the original structure where you're essentially revisiting locations from the predecessor in the Kingdom of Liberl, albeit travelling by airship. The story has stayed faithful to how it was originally but given a modern presentation.

(Image credit: Nihon Falcom)

Like other JRPGs, there's an anime aesthetic to the character designs, but while the original games was limited to conveying this through chibi sprites and character portraits accompanying dialogue boxes, the technical advances means the same scenes get to play out like a full-on anime, complete with moments with exaggerated comical facial expressions.

Indeed, there's such an emphasis on character close-ups that the game mostly does away with the need for character portraits, a convention that Persona 4 Revival strangely still clings to despite having upgraded its 3D character models to be just as detailed and expressive.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nihon Falcom)

To an extent, the Trails in the Sky remakes simply update the originals so that they are comparable to the most recent entries in the series. This includes incorporating a hybrid battle system where you can freely switch between traditional turn-based battles or real-time hack-and-slash action, though you're often incentivised to opt for the former, where you also get the most over-the-top animations when triggering special abilities.

Nonetheless, the remakes stand out a little more by making its world even more anime with bright cel-shading that differs from the more realistic lighting used in the other 3D entries, which also really suits the vibe of playing as younger protagonists in a coming-of-age story.

(Image credit: Nihon Falcom)

Some limitations still inevitably show up, notably that the dense script means that there is only voice-acting for some of the lines, which can be often inconsistent to the point where only one character is voiced, or they may initially speak only to suddenly have the rest following as speech bubbles. Even then, the game's camera work is always changing to keep you engaged with the visuals so that you're not just scrolling through text.

A bloat-free modern remake

(Image credit: Nihon Falcom)

Of course, any JRPG can feel like a serious time commitment these days, worse when the likes of Final Fantasy VII Revelation and Persona 4 Revival plan to add more new content to justify its existence to fans who have played it before even if it means an even more bloated experience (does a 100-hour game really need more content?). Again,

I applaud these Trails remakes for not cramming extra side content and minigames for the sake of it, while 2nd Chapter's minigames are present simply because they also existed in the original version. Staying faithful here does however have a downside, as compared to its teen-rated predecessor, the latest release is rated mature for its inclusion of gambling minigames, and there's even a side quest that involves the teenage Estelle trying to break someone's winning streak in Poker.

(Image credit: Nihon Falcom)

Another element present in other modern Trails games but also applied to the remake effectively is the implementation of high speed mode for those who want to get through the game quicker by speeding up animations.

It probably helps that dialogue isn't fully voiced but it's important to note that even if animations are faster, any voiced dialogue still plays out at normal speed so you can still appreciate the voice acting as intended, compared to the Final Fantasy Remake series going full Netflix and letting you butcher the voice performances at up to double the playback speed. While high speed can also make some games comically unplayable, I also found that at 1.5x speed, it's still possible to breeze through real-time battles while still being able to read the window for dodging enemy attacks.

(Image credit: Nihon Falcom)

Ultimately, what makes Trails in the Sky a successful remake is that instead of embellishing, reimagining, or bloating the essence of what it was, it exists alongside the series' continuity, which is clearly something its creators had thought long and hard about whereas other modern remakes have gone through the awkward process of retconning characters or plotlines (also evident in series like Resident Evil and Yakuza).

Admittedly, 1st Chapter's launch was also mired by localisation that used different naming conventions and terminology inconsistent with the wider series, but a post-release 'legacy patch' nearly a year later has thankfully resolved these issues just in time for 2nd Chapter's release.

(Image credit: Nihon Falcom)

More ambitious JRPG remakes are still to come in 2027, though from my initial impressions, I'm finding Final Fantasy VII Revelation's everything-but-the-kitchen sink maximalism overwhelming to the point that it loses sight of what made the original game amazing in its own right, while Persona 4 Revival is stylish but also an unnecessary $70 remake when the original expanded port is available on every modern platform for a fraction of the price. Instead, the perfect JRPG remakes are already here with Trails in the Sky, which achieves what any modern remake should strive for.

Their modern graphical and gameplay overhaul doesn't just make it fresh while keeping the story faithful to what fans love the original for, but they also serve as the perfect entry to audiences playing for the first time, which will make a smooth transition for experiencing the rest of the series.