The modern games industry – finally acknowledged in most quarters as an important pillar of pop culture – doesn’t have many blind spots left, but one does persist due, one suspects, to its persistent desire to be as mainstream as possible in order to sell as many units as possible.

Think about it: the few games that even acknowledge the existence of sex, say RPGs like Mass Effect or The Witcher 3, where you can work hard to develop relationships with other characters in the game, treat the actual act coyly (although at least in the case of Geralt in The Witcher 3, they mine some comedy from it). Maybe GTA VI will contain some spicy moments dotted in between the violence, but don’t hold your breath.

But a game is about to arrive which does acknowledge sex, and specifically sadomasochism. Frankly, it could hardly do otherwise, because that game is Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, based on the classic Hellraiser films, which chronicle the misdeeds of the Cenobites, a ghoulish extra-dimensional quasi-cult of sado-masochists unable to distinguish between pleasure and pain.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

That blind-spot is sex

So respect is due to Saber Interactive, then, for its determination to make something which reproduces the Hellraiser movie franchise in game-form as faithfully as possible. Especially given that one of the features of this current age in which we all live is an unexpected prudishness – despite the rise of OnlyFans and the gruesome protagonists of the manosphere. Every month seems to bring a new report of how Gen Z is having less sex than any previous generation, although in truth, it may just be more reluctant to admit how much sex it is actually having.

But when Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is released on October 8, it will undoubtedly create a stir, simply for not being coy about sadomasochistic sex. I’ve now played it twice, at this year’s and 2025’s Gamescom shows, and can confirm that it does a really fine job of recreating the Hellraiser universe. In the Gamescom 2025 demo, in particular, which showed the game's beginning, S&M was to the fore. It started with a bravura cutscene in which protagonist Aidan had distinctly non-standard sex with his girlfriend Sunny, who then got sucked into the sinister labyrinthine underworld occupied by Pinhead and the Cenobites. Cue Aidan’s overriding quest to rescue Sunny from the Cenobite labyrinth, armed with his mystical dimension-spanning puzzlebox.

After an initial sequence in said labyrinth, Aidan found himself in an earthly club heavily populated with Cenobites, often tied up and with flayed skin pulled back to expose their innards – body horror has, of course, featured in many of the darker survival-horror video games, but never with such an overt sadomasochistic undercurrent.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Disturbingly slick gameplay

Aesthetically, Hellraiser: Revival stayed true to the film's art style, but with a modern visual clarity. It had two distinct areas: the real world and the Cenobite labyrinth, the latter stony grey, full of traps, often reconfiguring itself, and very much the stuff of nightmares. Above ground, the environments were lush and detailed, emulating the sort of fetishistic clubs that you would imagine only the world’s elite know how to find.

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The game’s depiction of such environments, along with Aidan’s apartment, was colourful and believable, but even outside of the labyrinth, it was unafraid to move into dream-sequence territory. In the 2026 demo I played, I at one point found myself in a very creepy ruined house, in which I had to perform various interactions in order to get it to reconfigure itself so I could escape.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

One aspect which added, if anything, to the pervasive sense of dread was the slickness of the gameplay. In the 2025 Gamescom demo, it firmly occupied survival-horror territory, demonstrating a decent, precise stealth engine and requiring judicious crafting to earn small amounts of ammo, as well as making as many environmental kills as possible.

In the 2026 Gamescom demo, from a later stage in the game, I had a variety of weapons (although dead enemies still had to be looted for ammo) and could use the puzzlebox to, for example, draw flames from handy braziers and fire them at enemies. The puzzlebox, with its telekinetic properties, also proved useful in the labyrinth, allowing me to rotate segments of the walls to create a safe path when my progress was initially blocked by rotating blades embedded in the walls.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

From what I saw, I have no doubt that Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival does a fantastic job of recreating the Hellraiser universe as a game – as it should, since Clive Barker himself was heavily involved in its development. Saber Interactive’s Chief Creative Officer Tim Willitts told me: “He’s helped us – he knows the game, he’s approved concept art, and he’s approved the story.”

It’s undoubtedly a labour of love, but Saber Interactive deserves extra kudos for throwing the highest production values imaginable at Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival. As well for making what Willitts acknowledges is: “Mature content; it’s entertainment made for adults.” When it comes out in October, you may find that the tabloidy end of the media tries to manufacture some sort of outrage. But when the rest of us play it, we may end up questioning why sex remains so coyly treated in video games.

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC in 8 October.